DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern Adds ASL Interpreters for Select Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For select dates in February and March, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: The Twenty-Sided Tavern will feature ASL interpreters, making the show fully accessible to deaf and hard of hearing audiences and creating an inclusive, immersive experience where everyone can engage with the performance in real time, including the unique improv elements that are a hallmark of the show!

Dates that feature interpreters include February 6 at 7:00 PM, February 8 at 2:00 PM, and February 9 at 7:30 PM. More dates in March to be announced.

The interpreters – Jared Lopatin, Mark Weissglass, and Miriam Rochford – recently interpreted for Dimension 20's Gauntlet at Madison Square Garden. By being visible on stage, these interpreters ensure that both deaf and hearing audiences can engage with the performance on equal footing, creating a fully inclusive experience and breaking down barriers both in terms of audience reach and the importance of representation in the arts.

Licensed by Hasbro and its Wizards of the Coast division, The Twenty-Sided Tavern immerses audiences in the storytelling, strategy, and excitement of Dungeons & Dragons. Unlike traditional theater, this innovative production invites attendees to become part of the adventure, making choices that shape the story in real-time. With its blend of humor, heart, and high-stakes action, each show offers a unique, audience-driven experience.

Comments