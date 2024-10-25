DRUNK DRACULA Extended at the Ruby Theater Through Late November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Drunk Dracula will extend for three additional weeks. Originally slated to end on Sunday, November 3, 2024, Transylvania’s thirstiest bachelor will sink his teeth into 17 more performances and 85 more shots with performances now ending on Saturday, November 23, 2024. Loosely based on Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Drunk Dracula is written by Lori Wolter Hudson and co-created by Hudson, Lisa Klages Calhoun, David Hudson, and Scott Griffin. Directed by Lisa Klages Calhoun, Drunk Dracula plays at the Ruby Theater.

After centuries of being cooped up in his creepy old castle, Transylvania’s thirstiest bachelor is in need of fresh blood to maintain his youthful looks and chiseled physique. Now he’s ready to take a giant bite out of the Big Apple. Drunk Dracula is a hilarious new show that’s more fangtastic than a Twilight marathon. Grab a glass and join us as history’s most famous vampire (sorry, Edward Cullen) navigates the concrete jungle, one shot at a time. Will you be his next victim, or will you stake your claim as the one who got away? Prepare for a spooky night of booze-infused laughs...and maybe even a bit of necking.

The cast of Drunk Dracula features Preston Mulligan as Dracula, Sarah Goldstein as Van Yuengling, Aubrey Lace Taylor as Mina and Lucy, Chris Trindade as Harker and Seward, and Nate Betancourt as The Narrator. Christian Roberts and Ben Salus are swings.

Performances of Drunk Dracula take place Wednesday through Sunday. Tickets start at $55 and are available for purchase online at DrunkDracula.com where a full performance schedule is also available. Craft cocktails and snacks are available for purchase during all performances. A Royal Experience for Two is available at each performance for $500. The Royal Experience includes VIP hand-carved throne seating while you indulge in the society’s finest offerings: a bottle of champagne, two hand-crafted cocktails, delicious treats, and the ability to influence the performance as the Count and Countess.

A New York Times Critics Pick, the original Drunk Shakespeare begins with one professional actor drinking more than five shots of liquor before attempting to lead the cast through a Shakespeare play in under 90 minutes. The results are messy and outrageous. Every night is different and truly anything can happen. The Drunk Shakespeare Society has been meeting, drinking, and performing Shakespeare for over a thousand nights (and over a thousand liters of liquor). With more performances of Shakespeare than any other company in America, this talented troupe loves sharing the high drama, epic poetry, and enduring characters Wiliam Shakespeare created over 400 years ago. You don't need to know anything about Shakespeare to enjoy this show – pop culture references and liberal departures from the text make this accessible for anyone who likes a drink. Performed in a hidden library Speakeasy with over 10,000 real books, craft cocktails are available during the show.

Drunk Shakespeare is currently performing in New York City, Chicago, D.C., Phoenix, and Houston. Drunk Dracula will also premiere in Houston, TX

