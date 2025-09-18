DIMENSION ZERO to Have World Premiere at HERE Arts Center in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



HERE Arts Center will present the world premiere of DIMENSION ZERO, a new science fiction puppet musical created by Boxcutter Collective, October 21–25 in the Mainstage Theater at HERE Arts Center (145 6th Ave, New York, NY 10013).

DIMENSION ZERO is a sci-fi, puppet-filled, anti-capitalist musical theater spectacle that blends absurdist adventure with live rock music. Drawing inspiration from classics such as Metropolis and Flash Gordon and cult musicals like Little Shop of Horrors and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the show offers audiences an epic tale where space adventurers battle capitalism and giant monsters alike. With a live rock band and a love letter to New York City at its core, the production promises a mix of satire, spectacle, and survival.

Basil Twist, Artistic Director of HERE's Dream Music Puppetry Program, said, "With the expanded presenting support of The Jim Henson Foundation, we are not only growing our programming—we are reimagining the possibilities of our field. By opening pathways for companies like Boxcutter Collective, who were once left outside the process, we are building a more inclusive and imaginative future for puppetry."

Cast and Creative Team

The cast will include Joseph Jonah Therrien, Sam Wilson, Tom Cunningham, Darkin Brown, Jason Hicks, Lily Paulina, Ali Dineen, and Harrison Greene.

The live rock band features Kyle Morgan (guitar/piano), Rashad Brown (guitar/piano), Chris Schroth (drums), and Mary Feaster (bass guitar).

Ticket Information

Performances are scheduled for:

Tuesday, October 21 at 8:30pm (Press Preview)

Wednesday, October 22 at 8:30pm (Opening)

Thursday, October 23 at 8:30pm

Friday, October 24 at 8:30pm

Saturday, October 25 at 4:00pm and 8:30pm

Tickets are $30 and are available at here.org/shows/dimension-zero. The performance runs approximately 70 minutes with no intermission.