DEADLY STAGES Will Open Off-Broadway at Theatre Row in February

Performances will run at Theatre Five from February 15 - March 16, 2024.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

Deadly Stages has set the dates for its off-Broadway bow, opening in February at Theatre Row. Performances will run at Theatre Five from February 15 - March 16, 2024.

Deadly Stages tells the tale of Broadway legend Veronica Traymore as she takes a desperate stab at securing her next smash hit. She thinks she found it in Anthony Arlo's new show, until murder makes its entrance! Will her new show arrive to the Great White Way for her coveted Opening Night, or will it be curtains for her?

Paying homage to the classic (and not so classic) backstage films of the 40's and 50's when Hollywood was looking to Broadway for inspiration, the timeless whodunit genre is reimagined and turned on its side in a fast paced, fun and funny tribute to this golden age in entertainment. Each playing multiple roles, who in our cast of six will kick the bucket, and who will carry on? Join us to find out, as all will be answered for those who survive Deadly Stages!

Director: Mark Finley
Authors: Marc Castle and Mark Finley
Sets and Costumes: Court Watson
Lights: Zach Pizza
Original Music and Sound: Morry Campbell
Video Design and Direction: David W. Leeper




