DANCES FOR NEW YORK'S REPERTORIO ESPAÑOL Makes World Premiere Today

Dances for New York's Repertorio Español is a documentary created by the renowned Spanish dance star, producer, and choreographer Olga Pericet.

Repertorio Español has announced the World Premiere of Dances for New York's Repertorio Español, a documentary created by the renowned Spanish dance star, producer, and choreographer Olga Pericet. A versatile artist, magnetic dancer, and indefatigable creator, Olga Pericet is one of the most important and influential figures in contemporary Spanish dance. Her respect for tradition is an essential part of her creativity, yet she incorporates an unconformity of tone and a contemporary vision.

The artist who already had the dates of her long-awaited sixth consecutive season to the intimate stage of Repertorio Español canceled due to the pandemic decided to compile shots and recordings from her tour in 2017 and create a very special and personal documentary. Dances for New York's Repertorio Español reflects not only the force and veracity of her performances and choreographies but also the magic that characterizes creating this form of production for a space like Repertorio Español. In the video, you can feel all the energy behind the scenes, the beautiful relationship between the artists and the Company as well as the great intimacy and emotion that is experienced in each of Olga Pericet's performances.

"It is always a great honor for a producer to be responsible for a new work of art. However, it is a gift from the gods when the creations are dances of Olga Pericet. These dances that Olga Pericet has created for New York City's Repertorio Español and its jewel-box theatre are astonishingly beautiful and continue to haunt my memories. To be respectful of the past while innovating is an enormous challenge that too often is botched. However, the art of Olga is exciting, refined, imaginative, and powerfully passionate. I am so happy that people everywhere will be able to see this extraordinary treasure." - says Robert Weber Federico, Executive Producer at Repertorio Español.

In the documentary, Ms. Pericet choreographs and dances to the sorrowful "Seguiriyas," the exuberant "Bulerías" and melancholic "Alboreá y Romances" featuring guitarist Antonia Jiménez and singers Manuel Gago and Miguel Lavi. Dances for New York's Repertorio Español is presented in Spanish with English subtitles and is available on the Company's website repertorio.nyc.

DETAILS:

WORLD PREMIERE DATE

November 16, 2020

GENERAL INFORMATION

Available for a limited time - $7 Access Per User + $3 System Fee

The audience will have 72 hours starting from the first-viewed date to enjoy the documentary.

Learn more: repertorio.nyc

