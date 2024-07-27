News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Cynthia Yiru Hu Makes Return To Off-Broadway Stage After 5 Years With KING AND CLOWN

The workshop is set for 3 performances on July 26th and July 27th.

By: Jul. 27, 2024
Cynthia Yiru Hu Makes Return To Off-Broadway Stage After 5 Years With KING AND CLOWN Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Cynthia Yiru Hu is making an exciting return to the Off-Broadway stage in the upcoming production "The King and The Clown" by acclaimed playwright Kim Tae-woong.

LATEST NEWS

RHEOLOGY, EAT THE DOCUMENT, and More Set for HERE 2024-2025 Season
Listen: Joey McIntyre Releases New Single From DRAG: THE MUSICAL
All-Star Cast Announced for TWELFTH NIGHT At Shakespeare in the Park
Kate Mulgrew to Star in THE BEACON at Irish Repertory Theatre

This masterpiece, honored as Best Play by the Seoul Performing Arts Festival, tells the tale of performers Gong-gil and Jang-saeng navigating political intrigue and power struggles in the late 16th century Joseon Dynasty. Renowned for its elegant narrative and captivating performances, the play became the famous film "The King and the Clown"

"I really enjoyed playing with my character's physicality and all the dance sequence, the music and movement add a special color and charm to the show." shared Cynthia. "I wish I get to dance more in plays."

The workshop production of King and the Clown will take place July 26th at 7pm and July 27th at 2pm and then again at 7pm at the Classic Stage Company.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos