Cynthia Yiru Hu Makes Return To Off-Broadway Stage After 5 Years With KING AND CLOWN

Cynthia Yiru Hu is making an exciting return to the Off-Broadway stage in the upcoming production "The King and The Clown" by acclaimed playwright Kim Tae-woong.

This masterpiece, honored as Best Play by the Seoul Performing Arts Festival, tells the tale of performers Gong-gil and Jang-saeng navigating political intrigue and power struggles in the late 16th century Joseon Dynasty. Renowned for its elegant narrative and captivating performances, the play became the famous film "The King and the Clown"

"I really enjoyed playing with my character's physicality and all the dance sequence, the music and movement add a special color and charm to the show." shared Cynthia. "I wish I get to dance more in plays."

The workshop production of King and the Clown will take place July 26th at 7pm and July 27th at 2pm and then again at 7pm at the Classic Stage Company.

Comments