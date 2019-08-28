Cyndy A. Marion's BROKEN STORY Will Premiere at The Gene Frankel Theatre

White Horse Theater Company will present the World Premiere of Broken Story written and directed by Cyndy A. Marion at The Gene Frankel Theatre (24 Bond Street, New York, NY 10012), November 8-16. Performances will be on Friday, November 8 at 8pm, Saturday, November 9 at 8pm, Sunday, November 10 at 3pm, Tuesday, November 12 at 8pm, Wednesday, November 13 at 8pm, Thursday, November 14 at 8pm, Friday, November 15 at 8pm, Saturday, November 16 at 2pm, and Saturday, November 16 at 8pm. Tickets ($25) are available for purchase in advance at https://whtc.ticketleap.com/BrokenStory/. The performance will run approximately 80 minutes, with no intermission.

In Broken Story we meet Jess, a driven young New York reporter who arrives at the Los Angeles home of murdered novelist Jane Hartman, hoping to uncover the true story behind a mysterious Hollywood crime. As she meets those closest to the victim, everyone becomes a suspect. Alibis are questioned, motives are discovered, and memories are surfaced in an effort to put the pieces of the puzzle together. Jess is as gifted with her journalist notebook as she is with her imagination, but the truth she unearths has dangerous consequences.

CYNDY A. MARION (Playwright/Director) is Producing Artistic Director of The White Horse Theater Company. A native New Yorker, Cyndy was named one of nytheatre.com's "People of the Year" for 2007. She directed the world premiere of her first play You Are Perfect for WHTC as well as the recent Los Angeles production. Other WHTC directing credits include: A Cavalier for Milady; A Perfect Analysis Given By a Parrot; Eyes For Consuela; I Can't Imagine Tomorrow; 'Night, Mother; Suddenly Last Summer; Clothes for a Sumer Hotel; Small Craft Warnings; In the Bar of the Tokyo Hotel; Buried Child; The Late Henry Moss; States of Shock; A Lie of the Mind; True West, and the workshop productions of Half and Freezer Dreams. Other directing credits include: the world premieres of The Book of Lambert and Mina by Obie-winner Leslie Lee (La MaMa E.T.C.), PB&J (FringeNYC), La Turista and Red Cross (Michael Chekhov Theatre Co.), Twister with an Octopus and Arthur Murray Taught Me Dancing in a Hurry (The Puerto Rican Traveling Theatre), Fool for Love and Mud (Brooklyn College), Last Train to Nibroc (American Theatre of Actors), 12 Angry Men and Fighting the Gorilla (Riant Theatre) and The Mandala (The White Heron Inc.). She has directed readings of new plays for WHTC, La MaMa, New Dramatists, Theater for the New City, and PRTT. Cyndy holds an MFA in Directing from Brooklyn College where she was the 2001 recipient of the Joel Zwick Scholarship in directing. She is Member of the Board of Directors of The Players, a Co-Founder of The Producers Circle, and a member of The Stage Directors and Choreographers Society and The Dramatists Guild.

White Horse Theater Company is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to producing and developing American plays. We seek to investigate and celebrate American culture by re-examining American classics and nurturing new American voices. We aim to champion great American Playwrights by revitalizing their masterworks and shedding new light on their seldom-produced works. We strive to support emerging American Playwrights by offering them developmental readings, labs and workshops. White Horse is committed to making high-quality theater and we aim to share our passion for American plays and playwrights with our fellow artists and audiences. White Horse has been producing critically acclaimed classic and new American plays in NYC since 2003. www.whitehorsetheater.com





