Crystal Skillman's OPEN to be Presented at WP Theater This Summer

Midnight Theatricals in association with The Tank and The Flying Carpet Theatre Company will present the Off-Broadway Premiere of Crystal Skillman's award-winning play OPEN, a story of love, loss, and the impossible, directed by Jessi D. Hill, and starring Drama Desk Award-nominee Megan Hill at WP Theater July 8-27. Open is a recipient of the WP Space Program and a New Georges Supported Production, produced with a grant from Fiordellisi Williams Family Foundation.

A woman called The Magician appears to pantomime a myriad of tricks, but there's no illusion. Her act reveals she is attempting the impossible-to save the life of her lover, Jenny. Open is a magic act that reveals itself to be a resurrection. The clock is ticking, the show must go on, and, as impossible as it may seem, this Magician's act may be our last hope against a world filled with intolerance and hate. Sometimes the only magic we have is hope.

Returning to the role she originated, Megan Hill stars as The Magician, under the direction of Jessi D. Hill. The show's 2019 sold-out run at The Tank earned a New York Times Critics' Pick, with Elisabeth Vincentelli writing: "Kristen [The Magician] executes magic tricks because she is the one who needs to believe. The miracle this lovely show pulls out is that by the end, she does - and so do we."

OPEN's run will include a magical series of pre-show acts with magicians who inspired the piece and post-show talkbacks about the power of magic in the LGBTQIA+ community, featuring those who have played The Magician in Broadway Licensing productions across the country. Post-show events will include a showing of a new piece by Lily Ali-Oshatz, who debuted in the European tour of Open.

The creative team will include Lighting & Scenic Design by Sarah Johnston (When We Went Electronic at The Tank; Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo with NYTW), Sound Design by Emma Wilk (Dog Man: The Musical at New World Stages; Everything's Fine at DR2), Costume Design by Madeline Wall (Jack of Cups with Experimental Bitch; Mad Cool at FRIGID Fringe), and Magic Consultant Rachel Wax (Daryl Roth Creative Spirit Award-winner; Speakeasy Magick at the Mckittrick Hotel). The Production Stage Manager will be Sydney Golden with Consulting Producer Megan E Carter.

