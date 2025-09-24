Crystal Finn, Susannah Flood, and Miriam Silverman to be Honored at Clubbed Thumb 2025 Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Clubbed Thumb's 2025 Gala will honor Theatre World Award winner Crystal Finn (Deep Blue Sound), Drama Desk Award winner for Best Ensemble Performance Susannah Flood (Liberation), and Tony Award and Obie Award winner Miriam Silverman (The Sign on Sidney Brustein’s Window). The event will begin with a cocktail hour at 6pm, followed by dinner served at 7pm, and concluding with performances and a paddle raise starting at 8pm on Monday October 6, 2025, at Etsy Headquarters.

Founded by actresses, Clubbed Thumb will celebrate the women who uplift and champion female-driven plays with complex and demanding roles at this year’s Gala. Female and gender-expansive representation are the cornerstone of Clubbed Thumb’s mission. Each season, 75 percent of the company’s actors are women and nonbinary artists. Funds raised from the 2025 Gala will support these artists in future Clubbed Thumb projects and productions. To learn more about this event, please visit clubbedthumb.org/gala for more information.

Every year, Clubbed Thumb reaffirms their commitment to creating artist-driven work by increasing artist compensation and next season will be no different. In 2026, each actor’s salary will increase by ten percent. To support the company’s endeavor, please visit clubbedthumb.org/donate to donate.

To purchase advertisement space in Clubbed Thumb’s Gala Journal, please email Associate Director of Development Rachel Mueller at rachel@clubbedthumb.org for more information.

The Gala will feature contributions from Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony Award nominee Sarah Ruhl (The Interestings), Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony Award nominee Heidi Schreck (What the Constitution Means to Me), Obie Award winner Will Arbery (Plano), Tony Award nominee Jeremy Shamos (Clybourne Park), Zoë Winters (“The Materialists”), Talene Monahon (The Good John Proctor), Outer Critics Circle Award winner Bess Wohl (Liberation), Obie Award winner Arin Arbus (Deep Blue Sound), and more.