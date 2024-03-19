Courtnie Keaton Joins The Cast of DUALITY At A.R.T. / New York Theatres

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Courtnie Keaton, an ensemble member at Face to Face Films, will make her Off-Broadway debut in the Face to Face Films production of Duality playing the role of Lucy. The original play is written and directed by Anthony M. Laura. Ms. Keaton previously understudied the roles of Tabitha Baines in The Girl with the Red Hair and Kensley Coleman in Shadows.

Duality tells the story of Camilla Knightley (Caroline Ghosn) who, while throwing a 75th birthday party for her grandmother (Candy Dato), is forced to come to terms with a decade old trauma in the midst of a family gathering. Lucy (Ms. Keaton), a squatter, shows up in Camilla's house, causing disruption.

Duality is the final part in Mr. Laura's memory trilogy. The previous two installments, The Girl with the Red Hair and Shadows, premiered in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

About the Artists

The cast includes Caroline Ghosn, Meg Joshi, Candy Dato, Susan Neuffer, Alexandra Rooney and Olivia Haley Young.

The play will feature original music by Philip Lauto and original songs by Rose Hart.

The creative team includes Curtis Howard (Set Design), Sarah Woods (Lighting Design) and Dylan Marshall (Projection Design).

The stage and production management teams includes Richard Urquiza (Stage Manager), Callie Stribling (Assistant Stage Manager), Kate Carey (Production Manager) and Nour Habbash (Assistant Production Manager).

Duality will be produced under the Face to Face Films banner. Anthony M. Laura, Emma Dubery, Gabe Calleja, Kristen Seavey and Skylar D'Andrea will produce. Danielle Burgess, Jacklyn Collier and Olivia Haley Young have boarded the project as Associate Producers.

Tickets

The Off-Broadway production is slated to open in December 2024 at A.R.T. / New York Theatres in the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre for a three week limited run. For more information, please visit www.facetofacefilms.net.