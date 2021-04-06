Concord Theatricals' 'Read More Plays Book Club' to Feature New Edition of OUR TOWN

Concord Theatrical has announced that the second edition of the Read More Plays Book Club will highlight Our Town by Thornton Wilder. The Zoom event is scheduled for Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 5 PM ET; those interested can RSVP here and will receive a 30% discount code to purchase the script.

One of America's best-known plays, the conversation will focus around the first Wilder Family-approved text change in the play's history, resulting in Our Town (Multilingual) by Thornton Wilder with translations by Nilo Cruz (Spanish) and Jeff Augustin (Creole). Infused with layers of culture and community, this new version celebrates Grover's Corners as an international address and looks at Wilder's classic themes in the context of the 21st century. The Our Town (Multilingual) edition was conceived and performed at Miami New Drama in 2017.

Noted Wilder scholar and translator Julie Vatian-Corfdir will talk to Tappan Wilder, the literary executor of the Wilder Estate and nephew of Thornton Wilder, and Michel Hausmann, the Artistic Director of Miami New Drama, about the genesis of this new version of the beloved classic and the process of translating a major work. Additionally, there will be a Q&A with our panelists about the production and ongoing impact of Our Town.