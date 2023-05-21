Complete Schedule Now Available For TNC's LOWER EAST SIDE FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS

The festival will be presented May 26 to 28 in and around Theater for the New City.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards Photo 1 2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced
WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards Photo 2 2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced
Photos: Stars From SOME LIKE IT HOT, INTO THE WOODS And More Hit The Red Carpet At The 202 Photo 3 Photos: On The Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards- Part 2
Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 4 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop

Theater for the New City's Lower East Side Festival of the Arts is an indoor and outdoor live audience event with a cohort of over 200 performing arts organizations, independent artists, poets, puppeteers, literary artists, visual artists and film makers participating. It will be presented May 26 to 28 in and around Theater for the New City (TNC), 155 First Ave. (at E. 10th Street). Admission is free but donations will be gratefully accepted.

The complete itemized schedule of events has been finalized and is now available at: https://www.jsnyc.com/season/LES-2023.htm.

A turntable of performances will be offered in two theater spaces each evening of the festival. An afternoon of performances for and by kids will be presented Saturday afternoon. A fine art show will be hanging throughout the fest in the theater's lobby gallery. A film program will be presented Saturday from 1:00 PM to 11:00 PM, featuring works by auteurs from the Lower East Side/East Village along with works that reflect the essence of the neighborhood. Outdoors on Saturday there will be music and variety acts. A poetry jam (with prose on the side) will be presented indoors on Sunday afternoon.

The event started in 1996 as a three-day, indoor and outdoor multi-arts festival intended to demonstrate the creative explosion of the Lower East Side and the area's importance to culture and tourism for New York City. It now employs three theater spaces inside TNC plus the block of East Tenth Street between First and Second Avenues. For the past 27 years, it has been organized by TNC and a coalition of civic, cultural and business leaders and presented free to an average attendance of 4,000 (although in 2020 it was produced online due to pandemic concerns).

For an overview of the festival, visit: www.jsnyc.com/season/LES.htm



RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

Photos: First Look at Prospect Theatre Companys LIZARD BOY in Rehearsal Photo
Photos: First Look at Prospect Theatre Company's LIZARD BOY in Rehearsal

A recent hit at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Lizard Boy preview performances are set to begin on Thursday, June 1st at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street), with an opening night set for Wednesday, June 14th. The limited engagement is set to run through Saturday, July 1st, 2023. Check out rehersal photos here!

Photos: Debra Messing, Steve Buscemi, Crystal Lucas-Perry and More Turn Out For THE FEARS Photo
Photos: Debra Messing, Steve Buscemi, Crystal Lucas-Perry and More Turn Out For THE FEARS Opening Night

Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Steven Soderbergh (sex, lies, and videotape, Traffic, Erin Brockovich), makes his New York City theatrical producing debut with the World Premiere of The Fears, a new play by Emma Sheanshang. See photos from opening night!

Photos: Broadway Workshop and Project Broadway Presents MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. At Theater Photo
Photos: Broadway Workshop and Project Broadway Presents MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. At Theater 555

MATILDA JR took center stage last week in NYC for a sold out run at the off-Broadway venue - THEATER 555. MATILDA JR was produced by Broadway Workshop and Project Broadway as their 2023 Junior Main Stage production!

OUR LITTLE SECRET to Premiere At Playwrights Horizons in June Photo
OUR LITTLE SECRET to Premiere At Playwrights Horizons in June

Play and screenwriter Rollin Jewett will return to the Downtown Urban Arts Festival with a dark comedy involving breaking and entering. Lydia Kalmen & Thamer Jendoubi in OUR LITTLE SECRET with Vincent Ticali as Lt. Banks. Production directed by Jay Michaels.


More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Debra Messing, Steve Buscemi, Crystal Lucas-Perry and More Turn Out For THE FEARS Opening NightPhotos: Debra Messing, Steve Buscemi, Crystal Lucas-Perry and More Turn Out For THE FEARS Opening Night
Photos: Broadway Workshop and Project Broadway Presents MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. At Theater 555Photos: Broadway Workshop and Project Broadway Presents MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. At Theater 555
OUR LITTLE SECRET to Premiere At Playwrights Horizons in JuneOUR LITTLE SECRET to Premiere At Playwrights Horizons in June
FRIGID New York Extends MAESTRO'S MAGICAL MUSIC BOX LIVE! at The Kraine TheaterFRIGID New York Extends MAESTRO'S MAGICAL MUSIC BOX LIVE! at The Kraine Theater

Videos

Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Video Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Video
Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADE Video
Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADE
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Being Chaka
New Ohio Theatre (5/06-5/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You