Complete Casting Announced for Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey's World Premiere Musical THE VISITOR

The Public Theater (Artistic Director, Oskar Eustis; Executive Director, Patrick Willingham) announced complete casting today for the world premiere musical THE VISITOR, with music by Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt, lyrics by Pulitzer Prize winner Brian Yorkey, book by Kwame Kwei-Armah and Brian Yorkey, and choreography by Lorin Latarro. Directed by Tony Award winner Daniel Sullivan, this new musical will begin performances in the Newman Theater with a Joseph Papp Free Preview performance on Tuesday, March 24. THE VISITOR will run through Sunday, May 10, with an official press opening on Wednesday, April 15.

The complete cast of THE VISITOR features Jacqueline Antaramian (Mouna), Robert Ariza (Ensemble), Anthony Chan (Ensemble), Delius Doherty (Ensemble), C.K. Edwards (Ensemble), Will Erat (Ensemble), Sean Ewing (Swing), Marla Louissaint (Ensemble), Ahmad Maksoud (Ensemble), Dimitri Joseph Moïse (Ensemble), Takafumi Nikaido (Ensemble/Drummer), Bex Odorisio (Ensemble), David Hyde Pierce (Walter), Paul Pontrelli (Ensemble), Lance Roberts (Ensemble), Ari'el Stachel (Tarek), and Stephanie Torns (Swing), with Alysha Deslorieux joining the company as Zainab, replacing the previously announced Joaquina Kalukango, who withdrew due to scheduling conflicts.

With heart, humor, and lush new songs, Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning team Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey with Kwame Kwei-Armah bring their soul-stirring new musical based on the acclaimed independent film, THE VISITOR by Thomas McCarthy, to The Public for its world premiere. Widowed and living alone, Walter is a college professor whose life has lost a sense of purpose. When he discovers two young undocumented immigrants living in his New York apartment, the drummer Tarek and jewelry maker Zainab, Walter finds himself in the middle of their battle to stay in an America that's lost its better angels. Tony winner Daniel Sullivan directs this unforgettable new musical about friends and lovers caught between two worlds.

THE VISITOR features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Brian Ronan, video design by Tal Yarden, orchestrations by Jamshied Sharifi, music direction by Meg Zervoulis, and music contracting by Tomoko Akaboshi.

Tom Kitt (Music) received the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and two Tony Awards for Best Score and Best Orchestrations for Next to Normal. Other credits include: Almost Famous; Superhero; If/Then; High Fidelity; Bring it On: The Musical; Disney's Freaky Friday; Dave; The Winter's Tale, All's Well That Ends Well, and Cymbeline (The Public's Shakespeare in the Park). As a music supervisor, arranger, and orchestrator, credits include Jagged Little Pill, SpongeBob SquarePants, Head Over Heels, NBC's "Rise," "Grease Live!", American Idiot, and the Pitch Perfect films. Kitt received an Emmy Award as co-writer (with Lin-Manuel Miranda) for the 2013 Tony Award opening number, "Bigger."

