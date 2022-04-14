Complete Cast Announced for MCC Theater's World Premiere of SOFT

MCC Theater has announced the complete casting for the World Premiere production of soft by Donja R. Love (one in two). Directed by Whitney White (On Sugarland), soft will begin previews on Thursday May 12, 2022 in the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space (511 W 52nd Street New York, NY 10019). The play will officially open on Monday June 6 for a limited run through Sunday June 19, 2022.

The cast of soft will include Leon Addison Brown (MCC's Transfers) as Mr. Cartwright, Biko Eisen-Martin (In the Southern Breeze) as Mr. Isaiah, Dharon Jones (West Side Story) as Antoine, Essence Lotus as Dee, Travis Raeburn (The Odyssey) as Bashir, Shakur Tolliver (Passing Strange) as Kevin, Dario Vasquez (Fools in Love) as Jamal, and Ed Ventura (The Siblings Play) as Eddie.

In soft, flowers are in full bloom-in Mr. Isaiah's classroom, in the halls of the correctional boarding school where he teaches, and in the depths of his students' imaginations. After one boy dies by suicide, Mr. Isaiah struggles to figure out how to save the Black and Brown boys he teaches from a world that tries to crush their softness.

soft will feature scenic design by Adam Rigg (On Sugarland), costume design by Qween Jean (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord), lighting design by Cha See (Exception to the Rule), sound design by Germán Martínez (Fruma Sarah: Waiting in the Wings), original music by Mauricio Escamilla (Nike, or We Don't Need Another Hero) and fight direction by UnkleDave's Fight-House (Girl From the North Country). Andrew Diaz is the props supervisor and Rachel Denise April is the production stage manager.

soft was developed at Williamstown Theatre Festival as part of the Boris Sagal Directing Fellowship.

soft is supported by The R&S Shulman Fund at MCC Theater and by public funds from The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the city council.

The performance schedule for soft is as follows: Tuesday through Friday at 7:30pm; Saturday at 2:30pm and 7:30pm; and Sunday at 2:30pm.

Tickets are now on sale to the public at mcctheater.org.

For the most up to date covid safety policy be sure to monitor https://mcctheater.org/covid-safety/.

Currently scheduled to begin performances in the Newman Mills Theater on April 14 is Which Way to the Stage, by Ana Nogueira and directed by Mike Donahue. Which Way to the Stage will open on May 10 and run through May 22. MCC will also present Uncensored, an MCC Youth Company Production, on April 22-24, 2022.