Company Della Luna to Bring LOVE'S CONCORDIA BAR To NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fresh off a run at the Edinburgh Fringe, COMPANY DELLA Luna will present the Off-Broadway engagement of Edoardo Tesio's LOVE'S CONCORDIA BAR, featuring original pop music by Olivia Altair. A burlesque tale about the meaning of romantic love, LOVE'S CONCORDIA BAR will play for one weekend at The Flea. Performances begin Wednesday, April 16th, and continue through Saturday, April 19th. Tickets for this production are free (RSVP required) and available now.

Pragma, a young woman navigating her first relationship, suspects her girlfriend Ludus-distant and not exactly the picture of empathy-might be cheating on her. Determined to uncover the truth, Pragma decides to follow Ludus one night. Her pursuit leads her to LOVE'S CONCORDIA BAR: a mysterious burlesque club owned and operated by Love itself. The bar has only one rule for entry-there's no age limit, but you must be in love to step inside.

But are Pragma and Ludus truly in love? Amid dazzling, sultry musical numbers, Pragma and Ludus encounter a colorful cast of eccentric and endearing characters, each with unique lessons about the nature of love. As the young couple navigates the bar's whimsical and thought-provoking world, they must confront their feelings and ask themselves if their connection meets Love's high standards-or if they'll be shown the door.

The concept for the production originated from a simple yet profound question posed to forty people: "What is romantic love?" From their responses, nine characters emerged-each embodying a different, archetypal take on what it means to love and be loved.

"LOVE'S CONCORDIA BAR is not your typical love story," says writer/director Eduardo Tesio. "This is an analysis of romantic love. Why does romantic love create a strong dependency for so many people? Each of our characters represents a type of love - obsessive, puppy, self-love, polyamory, and more. The show wants to make the audience laugh, dance, and think in the span of an hour and a half."

The production stars Ariana Perez (ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK, Netflix), Mia Pelosi (SUPERMARKET 86, New York Theatre Festival), Olivia Altair, Essence Blake, Annelise Brooks Laakko, Vanessa Fry, Quenisha Moss, Emilia Nunez, Soraya Omtzigt, Matthew Ramos, Tomoka Takahashi, Edoardo Tesio, and Cameron Tino.

LOVE'S CONCORDIA BAR is written and directed by Edoardo Tesio. The production features lighting design by Liam Corley, choreography by Bridget Spencer, and assistant choreography by Soraya Omtzigt. Original music composition by Olivia Altair. Publicity Consulting by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

Comments