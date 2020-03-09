Colman Domingo Co-Chairs NYC Children's Theater 2020 Gala, Honoring Idris Goodwin and More!

New York City Children's Theater (NYCCT) will present their vision of the future of family theater and theater education at their annual Gala with the theme: A Bridge to Future on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 6:30pm at The Edison Ballroom, 240 West 47th Street, New York City, NY.

The festive evening, co-chaired by award-winner and NYCCT alum Colman Domingo (Domingo directed the award-winning A Band of Angels in 2015) will honor three special people that help to build a "bridge" to our current and future programs and productions including:

2020 Luminary Award recipient: Idris Goodwin - presented by Dominique Morisseau, Tony award-winning playwright

Idris is the Producing Artistic Director, Stage One Family Theater; award- winning playwright, director, orator, and educator

2020 Harmony Award recipient: Marietta Ries Lavicka presented by Special Guest

Marietta is the former NYCCT Board Chair; active Board member; spearheaded the re-branding of NYCCT from Making Books Sing

2020 Family of Artists recipient: Emma Halpern presented by Rob Weinert-Kendt, American Theater

Emma is the Managing Director for Saratoga Shakespeare Company; Former Co-Artistic Director at NYCCT; she curated new partnerships with interactive theater companies to produce several critically-acclaimed productions for NYCCT

"For over 23 years, New York City Children's Theater has created empathetic, creative, and independent thinkers who have made a positive impact on their world. As we look to the future, we are proud to acknowledge Emma Halpern and Marietta Ries Lavicka's tireless work, which has allowed us to grow and reach more NYC children than ever before. We're also excited to celebrate what that future looks like. Idris Goodwin, who has already made an indelible impact in the field of theatre for young audiences, represents the high-caliber artists NYCCT is proud to work with as we cultivate children's growth and create the next generation of theatergoers and theatermakers," explains Andrew Frank, Executive Director.

The Gala will include exciting musical theater performances to give guests a sneak peek into the 2020-21 season of productions. Guests will enjoy live entertainment, cocktails and seated dinner; the Gala ticket sales and donations funds the entertaining and educational family theater productions and theater-arts education programs serving children/families across the NYC tri-state area.

New York City Children's Theater 2020 Gala - A Bridge to the Future

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 | 6:30 - 10:30pm

The Edison Ballroom

240 W. 47 Street (bet. 7 - 8th Ave.)

Business/Cocktail Attire preferred

Tables can be purchased for $4,000, $6,000 and $10,000. Individual tickets cost $400. For more information, please contact Yvonne Roen at gala@nycchildrenstheater.org or 212-573-8791, x3.





