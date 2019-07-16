Cirque Du Soleil And The Madison Square Garden Company Announce The World Premiere Of 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFOREÂ…

Cirque du Soleil and The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) are pleased to announce that an all-new, family theatrical production, 'Twas the Night Before... will make its debut at The Madison Square Garden Company's venues, The Chicago Theatre and Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. 'Twas the Night Before... is an exhilarating new spin on the beloved Christmas classic as only Cirque du Soleil can imagine. This vibrant acrobatic spectacle about the joy of sharing and friendship promises to spark lasting memories in the hearts of children and adults alike. The production will run at The Chicago Theatre from November 29 through December 8, 2019, for 17 performances and at the Hulu Theater at The Madison Square Garden from December 12 through December 29, 2019, for 28 performances. Tickets go on-sale for both shows on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00AM (in both Central and Eastern time zones.)

"We are thrilled to return to Chicago and New York with our very first production celebrating the holiday season, with a unique take on a Christmas classic. 'Twas the Night Before... is a show created to entertain the whole family, as well as the perfect opportunity for parents to introduce the world of Cirque du Soleil to their children for the first time." said Yasmine Khalil, Cirque du Soleil Chief Executive Producer.

"At MSG, we're committed to bringing our audiences the very best and most captivating entertainment available anywhere in the world," said Darren Pfeffer, executive vice president, MSG Live, The Madison Square Garden Company. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Cirque du Soleil - another name in world-class entertainment - on this one-of-a-kind production, which we know will not only provide a unique celebration of the season, but also inspire another generation to appreciate the creativity, athleticism and artistry of Cirque du Soleil."

For more information about 'Twas the Night Before... at The Chicago Theatre and Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, visit msg.com/family or call 866-858-0008. For the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden run, groups of nine or more please call 212-465-6080; discounts are available for groups of 20 or more. Tickets starting at $40 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden and $30 at The Chicago Theatre.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You