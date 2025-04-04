​​​​​​​Chinese Solo Show LIGHT 光 Premieres At United Solo Festival In NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kung Fu Cowgirl has announced that Light 光, a one-woman bilingual play written, directed, and performed by Chinese artist Zheng Xue (Snow), will take center stage at the United Solo Festival in Theatre Row, NYC on April 15, 2025.

Fresh off a successful run in Beijing, Harbin, and Austin, Texas, Light 光 weaves traditional Chinese shadow puppetry with modern theatrical storytelling to explore the emotional journey between a father and daughter. Rooted in personal truth and cultural beauty, this 50-minute solo performance transcends borders with its poignant message of love, legacy, and light.

"This story began as a promise to my father, Guangwei - whose name means 'great light' - to shine for him when he could no longer shine for me," says Snow. "With only 30 days, I wrote, rehearsed, and debuted Light 光 to honor his memory. This play is proof that impossible things can be made possible with love and courage."

"Light 光 reminds us that the most powerful stories often come from the most intimate truths. Snow's performance is raw, moving, and luminous."

The performance marks Snow's New York debut, offering Chinese and English-speaking audiences a rare bilingual experience. Visually striking with minimalist design and heartfelt storytelling, Light 光 is a universal invitation to reflect on the unspoken bonds that tie us together.

Presented by Kung Fu Cowgirl, a multidisciplinary arts studio led by Snow and her co-producer Gene Hwang, the show is part of their broader mission to share intercultural stories with global families. Audiences of all backgrounds-parents, children, artists, and dreamers-will find something to take home in Light 光.

About Kung Fu Cowgirl

Founded by Zheng Xue (Snow) and Gene Hwang, Kung Fu Cowgirl creates original productions that fuse art, performance, and cultural storytelling. Their recent children's book and Kickstarter project, Impossible Light, expands the play's journey for young audiences, blending minimalist illustration with bilingual narration. Their mission is to shine light on unseen voices and to empower families to tell their own stories.

