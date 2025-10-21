Cherry Lane Theatre Launches New Live Video Series 'Sound Check'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The newly reopened historic Cherry Lane Theatre has launched a new live video series, “Sound Check at Cherry Lane Theatre,” with a premiere performance from Tame Impala. Check it out below.

Produced by A24, A24 Music and Cherry Lane Theatre, these intimate performances are recorded on the iconic Cherry Lane stage. The series launched last week with a performance from Mark William Lewis, A24 Music’s first signed artist, with direction from Danica Kleinknecht and produced with support by Smuggler. The performances will air on A24’s YouTube channel. More performances are imminent.

Tame Impala’s performance premieres following the release of his highly anticipated album, Deadbeat. The Sound Check, directed by Sean Durkin (The Iron Claw, Martha Marcy May Marlene), will feature his first live performance of the album opener “My Old Ways.” The performance film also includes new songs “Loser” and “Dracula.”

Purchased in 2023, the 166-seat theatre has undergone a multi-year renovation with all of its technical equipment having been updated, new seating installed, film projector and screen installed, and the lobby upgraded. As it was once a beloved dining destination, a new addition to the space brings back that tradition with Wild Cherry, a new bar restaurant from Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr, the team behind Frenchette, Le Rock, and Le Veau d’Or, who were recently named Outstanding Restaurateur by the James Beard Awards. The theatre’s iconic stage and historic details remain intact.

About CHERRY LANE THEATRE

As the oldest Off-Broadway theatre in New York City, the century-old Cherry Lane Theatre has long been a staple in New York’s cultural landscape. Acquired by A24 in 2023, the theatre has undergone a multi-year renovation and will reopen in September 2025. Its programming will expand to include theater, as well as comedy, music and film. A new addition to the theater is Wild Cherry, the latest bar restaurant from Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr, the team behind Frenchette, Le Rock, and Le Veau d’Or.

About TAME IMPALA

Kevin Parker has been nominated for four GRAMMY awards with one win for his collaboration with Justice on 2024’s “Neverender.” In his home country of Australia, he’s racked up an impressive 13 ARIA Awards and 27 Nominations. He’s won the BRIT Award for Best International Band and scored nominations for two Billboard Music Awards and an American Music Award. Tame Impala has had numerous US Alternative Radio Top 10 songs including two #1’s for “Lost In Yesterday” and “Is It True.” Tame Impala’s “The Less I Know The Better” is part of the Billionaires Club with over 2 billion streams and the project has racked up numerous gold and platinum certifications globally.

Tame Impala has headlined festivals and arenas around the world and released five full-length albums - InnerSpeaker, Lonerism, Currents, The Slow Rush and the newly released Deadbeat. The Slow Rush landed at #1 in multiple territories and was his highest charting album to date in both the US and UK, with 14 top 10 chart positions around the world. As a writer and producer Parker has collaborated with Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, SZA, Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Mark Ronson, Gorillaz, Thundercat, Kali Uchis, 070 Shake, Rhianna, Miguel, A$AP Rocky and many more.