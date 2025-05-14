Charles Busch to Star in THE CHALK GARDEN Reading at Gingold Theatrical Group

The event will take place on Monday, May 19th.
Gingold Theatrical Group will present a special one-time-only staged reading of Enid Bagnold’s The Chalk Garden, starring the incomparable Charles Busch, on Monday May 19th at 1PM at The Players.
This lively, intimate afternoon event is free and open to the public, with a suggested donation of $25 to support GTG’s ongoing artistic programming. Seating is extremely limited, and reservations are required.
The Chalk Garden is a witty and haunting portrait of family, secrets, and transformation set in an English country house with an overgrown garden and a sharp-tongued, mysterious governess who may not be what she seems.
This unique reading will feature a stellar lineup including Charles Busch with Christopher Borg, Emma Geer, Kate Hampton, David Staller, Jennifer Van Dyck, Jonathan Walker, and surprise guests.
“For many years, Charles Busch and I have entertained pals in his sitting room with private ‘at-home-readings,’ always featuring his wish-list of Leading Lady roles,” said Artistic Director David Staller. “This time, with Bagnold’s The Chalk Garden, we’re inviting everyone to sit in on this extremely informal non-staged opportunity to see Charles play one of his dream roles.”
Gingold Theatrical Group’s programming continues throughout the year, celebrating George Bernard Shaw’s humanitarian ideals and bringing innovative theatrical experiences to New York’s theater community. Their 20th season of Project Shaw will conclude Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest (directed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge) on June 23rd featuring Veanne Cox, Adrianna Hicks, Kimberly Immanuel, Daniel Marcus, Keshav Moodliar, Reynaldo Piniella, Dana Scurlock, And David Shih. For more information, visit www.gingoldgroup.org.
