Chain Theatre is Now Accepting Submissions For Summer One-Act Festival

Calling all playwrights, actors, directors, and producers! The Chain One Act Festival is currently accepting submissions. All performances will take place in their newly renovated 99-seat Off-Broadway theater in the heart of midtown. Original works 10 minutes to 60 minutes in length will be accepted. Previous participants include Lyle Kessler and Eric Bogosian. Click here for the full rules and guidelines on how to submit.The deadline to submit is May 6th 2023

This program made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs.

Submission link: Click Here

CHAIN THEATRE is always seeking to reflect and react to the world around us. Culturally. Politically. Socially. They enlighten and entertain through stories that reflect on the cyclical nature of history and complexity of the human spirit. Audiences can find investment in the work at the Chain because the work is about them, no matter what it might be. It's a place where artists and audiences can expand their perspective onstage and onscreen.

In addition to our Mainstage programming, the Chain supports thousands of emerging and established artists to showcase their work in a professional setting. Works seen nowhere else. Your donation doesn't just support one company but an entire community of artists finding opportunities in our spaces.

Chain produced the NYC Premiere of ​Six Corners​ by Emmy-nominated Keith Huff (A Steady Rain, Mad Men, House of Cards) and has also collaborated with Tony Award winner David Rabe (Sticks and Bones ​and​ The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel). The 2022 season featured the World Premiere of Huff's Garbageman, G.D. Kimble's What Passes for Comedy and NYTimes Critic's Pick macbitches. Past award-winning productions include: ​Hurlyburly​ by David Rabe, ​One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest​ by Dale Wasserman, and ​Talk Radio​ by Eric Bogosian. The Chain supports new work by producing two One Act Festivals annually. Each festival includes over 40 plays presented by artists telling their stories their way. Chain Theatre is located at 312 W. 36th Street, 3rd and 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018 For more about the Chain Theatre visit ​www.chaintheatre.org @chaintheatrenyc

Chain Theatre is a 501c3 not for profit organization. All donations are tax deductible.