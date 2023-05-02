Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2023 Tony Nominations Updating Live!

Chain Theatre is Now Accepting Submissions For Summer One-Act Festival

Free to submit. Free to participate. Free rehearsal space.

May. 02, 2023  
Chain Theatre is Now Accepting Submissions For Summer One-Act Festival

Calling all playwrights, actors, directors, and producers! The Chain One Act Festival is currently accepting submissions. All performances will take place in their newly renovated 99-seat Off-Broadway theater in the heart of midtown. Original works 10 minutes to 60 minutes in length will be accepted. Previous participants include Lyle Kessler and Eric Bogosian. Click here for the full rules and guidelines on how to submit.The deadline to submit is May 6th 2023

This program made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs.

Submission link: Click Here

CHAIN THEATRE is always seeking to reflect and react to the world around us. Culturally. Politically. Socially. They enlighten and entertain through stories that reflect on the cyclical nature of history and complexity of the human spirit. Audiences can find investment in the work at the Chain because the work is about them, no matter what it might be. It's a place where artists and audiences can expand their perspective onstage and onscreen.

In addition to our Mainstage programming, the Chain supports thousands of emerging and established artists to showcase their work in a professional setting. Works seen nowhere else. Your donation doesn't just support one company but an entire community of artists finding opportunities in our spaces.

Chain produced the NYC Premiere of ​Six Corners​ by Emmy-nominated Keith Huff (A Steady Rain, Mad Men, House of Cards) and has also collaborated with Tony Award winner David Rabe (Sticks and Bones ​and​ The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel). The 2022 season featured the World Premiere of Huff's Garbageman, G.D. Kimble's What Passes for Comedy and NYTimes Critic's Pick macbitches. Past award-winning productions include: ​Hurlyburly​ by David Rabe, ​One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest​ by Dale Wasserman, and ​Talk Radio​ by Eric Bogosian. The Chain supports new work by producing two One Act Festivals annually. Each festival includes over 40 plays presented by artists telling their stories their way. Chain Theatre is located at 312 W. 36th Street, 3rd and 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018 For more about the Chain Theatre visit ​www.chaintheatre.org @chaintheatrenyc

Chain Theatre is a 501c3 not for profit organization. All donations are tax deductible.




Chip Deffaas Broadway And Vaudeville Legends CD Is Out Now Photo
Chip Deffaa's 'Broadway And Vaudeville Legends' CD Is Out Now
ASCAP Award-winning playwright/producer Chip Deffaa's 'Broadway and Vaudeville Legends' CD is out now. The album features 26 historic recordings--many never before available on CD--by early 20th Century Broadway luminaries such as George M. Cohan, Fanny Brice, and Irving Berlin.
Rattlestick Theater and New York Theatre Salon Present The 2023 Global Forms Theater Festi Photo
Rattlestick Theater and New York Theatre Salon Present The 2023 Global Forms Theater Festival
Rattlestick Theater and New York Theatre Salon have announced the fourth edition of Global Forms Theater Festival (GFTF) - an eleven-day celebration filled with workshop productions, readings, online panel discussions, and more.
The McKittrick Hotel Presents Seasonal Celebration A MIDSOMMAR NIGHTS DREAM: ONE TRIP OF A Photo
The McKittrick Hotel Presents Seasonal Celebration A MIDSOMMAR NIGHT'S DREAM: ONE TRIP OF A PARTY
The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, announced an all-new seasonal celebration, A Midsommar Night's Dream: One Trip of a Party. The one-night-only soirée will take place throughout the hotel on Saturday, June 24.
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of GOD OF CARNAGE at Theater Breaking Through Barriers Photo
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of GOD OF CARNAGE at Theater Breaking Through Barriers
Check out photos from opening night of God of Carnage at Theater Breaking Through Barriers!

More Hot Stories For You


Rattlestick Theater and New York Theatre Salon Present The 2023 Global Forms Theater FestivalRattlestick Theater and New York Theatre Salon Present The 2023 Global Forms Theater Festival
May 2, 2023

Rattlestick Theater and New York Theatre Salon have announced the fourth edition of Global Forms Theater Festival (GFTF) - an eleven-day celebration filled with workshop productions, readings, online panel discussions, and more.
The McKittrick Hotel Presents Seasonal Celebration A MIDSOMMAR NIGHT'S DREAM: ONE TRIP OF A PARTYThe McKittrick Hotel Presents Seasonal Celebration A MIDSOMMAR NIGHT'S DREAM: ONE TRIP OF A PARTY
May 1, 2023

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, announced an all-new seasonal celebration, A Midsommar Night's Dream: One Trip of a Party. The one-night-only soirée will take place throughout the hotel on Saturday, June 24.
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of GOD OF CARNAGE at Theater Breaking Through BarriersPhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of GOD OF CARNAGE at Theater Breaking Through Barriers
May 1, 2023

Check out photos from opening night of God of Carnage at Theater Breaking Through Barriers!
Photos: Go Inside The Acting Company's Reimagined Renaissance GalaPhotos: Go Inside The Acting Company's Reimagined Renaissance Gala
May 1, 2023

See photos from The Acting Company's gala featuring Ezra Knight as the host!
Mobile Unit's THE COMEDY OF ERRORS Tour to Kick Off TomorrowMobile Unit's THE COMEDY OF ERRORS Tour to Kick Off Tomorrow
May 1, 2023

The Public Theater’s Mobile Unit will kick off a free tour of the five boroughs with a bilingual and musical adaptation of The Comedy of Errors, adapted by Rebecca Martínez and Julián Mesri.
share