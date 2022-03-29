Celine Dion Musical Comedy TITANIQUE To Play Off-Broadway This Summer

In celebration of CÃ©line Dion's birthday on March 30, Tony Award-winning producer Eva Price (Jagged Little Pill, Oklahoma!) has announced that Titanique - the irresistibly funny and irreverent new musical send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, featuring the songs of pop icon CÃ©line Dion - will open off-Broadway this summer at The Asylum Theatre (307 W 26th St.) The strictly limited engagement through September 25, 2022, will begin previews June 14, 2022, and open on June 23, 2022.

Watch a teaser announcement video from "Celine" below!

When the music of CÃ©line Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time OscarÂ®-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique, a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to CÃ©line Dion to casually hijack a Titanic Museum tour and enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic's beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog.

A one-of-a-kind musical voyage bursting with nostalgia, hilarity and heart, Titanique: The Maiden Voyage Concert features powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as "My Heart Will Go On," "All By Myself", and "To Love You More," backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band.

Titanique is Directed by Tye Blue (Rumer Willis' Over the Love Tour; "RuPaul's Drag Race" Assoc. Producer); Co-Written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli; with Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas Connell. Casting by The Telsey Office / Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA.

Titanique's storied history includes a smash hit live-streamed concert - Titanique: The Maiden Voyage Concert on the premium streaming service Stellar, on May 2, 2021, as well as sold-out pop-up concert engagements in Los Angeles and New York, which earned the show a 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award.

Cast and design team will be announced at a later date. Tickets go on sale April 25 - to sign up for first access to tickets, as well as the latest updates on the show, visit www.titaniquemusical.com.

BIOGRAPHIES:

TYE BLUE (Co-writer/Director) is a producer & director whose work spans television, theatre, and music. TV credits include: 4 seasons on the Emmy Award-winning casting team of "RuPaul's Drag Race", "Project Runway", "Nailed It", "Say I Do!", "Snoop Dogg's Jokers Wild!", "The Real Housewives", "Catfish", etc. He has been perfecting the TITANIQUE pop-culture parody genre for several years in Los Angeles, directing and co-creating musical adaptations of Mean Girls, The Devil Wears Prada, Troop Beverly Hills, The Big Lebowski, & Hocus Pocus at Rockwell Table & Stage. NYC & Regional Directing credits include ALTAR BOYZ, Little Shop of Horrors, The Drowsy Chaperone, The Rocky Horror Show, One Nation Under, Hunny Bunny Hot Box, Beyond Therapy, & Popcorn. Tye created Rumer Willis' cabaret debut at The Cafe Carlyle and produced its subsequent national outing, the Over The Love Tour. Other music work includes concerts and tours for Isabela Moner, Brian Justin Crum, the Houston Pride Committee, and the long-running For the Record series in LA. He studied voice and saxophone at Berklee College of Music and theatre at Sam Houston State University. www.itstyeblue.com @TyeBlue1

MARLA MINDELLE (Co-writer) can be seen as Olivia on the Emmy-nominated Netflix series, Special. She received an Outer Critics Circle Nomination for her portrayal of Sister Mary Robert in the original Broadway company of Sister Act. Other Broadway/National Tour credits include Stepsister Gabrielle in the original Broadway company of Cinderella, South Pacific and Kitty in The Drowsy Chaperone. Her musical feature film screenplay, The Big Gay Jamboree, was recently sold to Paramount Pictures and will be produced by Academy Award-nominated actress Margot Robbie.

CONSTANTINE ROUSOULI (Co-writer) is ecstatic to be bringingâ€¯TITANIQUEâ€¯to New York! Not only is he one of the creators of this kooky, wacky, nostalgic new musical comedy, he is also playing the iconic role of Jack Dawson made famous by none other than Leonardo DiCaprio. He was most recently seen inâ€¯Cruel Intentionsâ€¯Off-Broadway as the suave and manipulative Sebastian Valmont. He also just wrapped his first film as a supporting lead opposite Naomi Watts in a new Blumhouse feature calledâ€¯This is the Night.â€¯TV:â€¯"AJ and the Queen"â€¯(Jordan), "9-1-1" on Fox (Miles),â€¯"The Other Two"â€¯(Justin),â€¯"Charmed" (Hunter Caine),â€¯"The Deuce," HBO (Felix Smash), How to be a Vampire, The CW (Gustav), Handy, Comedy Central (Phil Angie's),â€¯PBSâ€¯Special "Broadway at the White House". Broadway:â€¯Hairsprayâ€¯(Link Larkin), Wicked (Fiyero),â€¯Ghostâ€¯(Sam Wheat standby). National Tours:â€¯Hairsprayâ€¯(Link Larkin),â€¯Legally Blondeâ€¯(Warner Huntington III),â€¯Wickedâ€¯(Fiyero u/s).â€¯

NICHOLAS JAMES CONNELL (Music Supervision, Orchestrations, Arrangements) is a singer/songwriter, music director, producer, and arranger. He has a B.M. in Songwriting from Berklee College of Music and is currently a senior faculty member at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA). MD credits: Brent Spiner's In Search of Lost Time, For The Record: The Brat Pack (NCL), The Color Purple (2015 IRNE Award for Best Music Direction), In The Heights (2014 IRNE), Xanadu, Next To Normal (Speakeasy Stage). Nicholas can be seen playing piano on ENCORE! (Disney+) and on his Youtube Channel which has garnered 15,000+ subscribers and 9.8 million views. @nicholasconnell

EVA PRICE (Producer)â€¯is an NYCLU/ACLUâ€¯honoreeâ€¯and a three-time Tony award-winning producer. Her productions have garnered 4 Olivier Awards, 2 Grammy Awards, 2 Emmy Awards, and 19 Tony Awards.â€¯Selected credits: Jagged Little Pill (2 Tony Awards),â€¯Oklahoma!â€¯(2 Tony Awards, Best Musical Revival);â€¯What the Constitution Means to Meâ€¯(2 Tony Nominations);â€¯Angels in Americaâ€¯(Tony-winning Broadway Revival starring Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield);â€¯Dear Evan Hansenâ€¯(6 Tony Awards, 3 Olivier Awards);â€¯On Your Feet!;â€¯Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons on Broadway!;â€¯Peter and the Starcatcherâ€¯(5 Tony Awards);â€¯Colin Quinn Long Story Shortâ€¯(directed by Jerry Seinfeld);â€¯Annieâ€¯(Tony-Nominated Musical Revival);â€¯The Merchant of Venice starring Al Pacinoâ€¯(Tony-Nominated Play Revival);â€¯Carrie Fisher's Wishful Drinking;â€¯The Addams Familyâ€¯(starring Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth); as well as several solo shows and critically acclaimed concerts starringâ€¯The Temptations & The Four Tops;â€¯Kathy Griffin;â€¯Lewis Black; andâ€¯Hershey Felder. Off-Broadway:â€¯Sanctuary Cityâ€¯(NYTW);â€¯Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musicalâ€¯(le Poisson Rouge; National Tour); Drama Desk-nominatedâ€¯Found; The Lionâ€¯(Drama Desk-winner; Off-West End-winner for Best Musical); and Bess Wohl's critically acclaimedâ€¯Small Mouth Sounds. International/Touring:â€¯â€¯The Hip Hop Nutcrackerâ€¯with Rap Icon Kurtis Blowâ€¯(Emmyâ€¯Award for PBS Special Live Capture);â€¯The Magic School Bus, Live!: The Climate Challenge;â€¯Ella, aâ€¯bioâ€¯musical about the life and music of Ella Fitzgerald. For five years Eva worked as an assignment editor and coordinating producer for special projects at ABC News, spending her last year producing and reporting on stories relating to Broadway for ABCNEWS.COM.