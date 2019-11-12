Casting has Been Announced for C.S. Lewis' THE GREAT DIVORCE at Theatre Three at Theatre Row

Fellowship for Performing Arts announced today complete casting for the return of FPA's C.S. LEWIS' THE GREAT DIVORCE. Performances will take place at Theatre Three at Theatre Row (410 W. 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036). Tickets are on sale now at www.FPAtheatre.com.

FPA will present an updated revival of C.S. LEWIS' THE GREAT DIVORCE, a mesmerizing fantasy about heaven and hell that the New York Times describes as "infinitely thought-provoking" and "consistently intriguing." Now with new, added material, four actors portraying 22 distinct characters take a strange bus trip from hell to the outskirts of heaven where they are given an opportunity to stay or return to hell. The choice proves to be much more challenging than imagined. The play runs from Dec. 12-29 followed by an extensive national tour.

The cast for THE GREAT DIVORCE includes Joel Rainwater (Drunkle Vanya), Jonathan Hadley (Caesar and Cleopatra), Carol Halstead (Gore Vidal's The Best Man) and Tom Souhrada (Popcorn Falls).

THE GREAT DIVORCE is adapted for the stage by Max McLean (The Screwtape Letters, C.S. Lewis On Stage: The Most Reluctant Convert) and will be directed by Christa Scott-Reed (FPA's A Man for All Seasons, Shadowlands). Scenic design is by Kelly James Tighe, costume design by Nicole Wee, lighting design by Geoffrey D. Fishburn, projection design by Rachael Cady, original music and sound design by John Gromada, fight direction by Steve Rankin and casting by Carol Hanzel. Ken Denison is the Executive Producer. General Manager is Aruba Productions.

FPA's season continues with Imagine This!, a festival of staged readings featuring plays under consideration for future development that will take place Dec. 4th, 5th and 6th. All readings begin at 7 p.m. and are free with reservation required through FPAtheatre.com. Audiences are encouraged to give feedback. In January 2020, FPA will produce the world premiere of Tom Dulack's PARADISE LOST, inspired by John Milton's epic.

The performance schedule is as follows:

C.S. LEWIS' THE GREAT DIVORCE will play Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. There will be no matinee on Saturday, Dec. 14. There will be no performance on Tuesday, Dec. 24, or Wednesday, Dec. 25.

All tickets are priced at $75 and are now on sale. $30 under 35 - if you are under 35, show ID at box office. For groups of 10 or more email groupsales@fpatheatre.com

To purchase tickets, please visit www.FPAtheatre.com or call 212-239-6200.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You