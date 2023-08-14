Cast and Creatives Set for World Premiere of HONOR by William R. Duell at A.R.T./New York Theatres

honor, a psychological drama written by William R. Duell, will make its world premiere this Fall in a limited engagement at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres, 502 West 53rd St. (at 10th Ave), NYC, October 1-29, 2023. The play, about two damaged men battling crippling demons, forced together to confront them, will be directed by Gerald vanHeerden & presented by vMHF Theatricals.

During a mass shooting in NYC, Trotter, a young gay man, heroically saves two children but suffers from the worst kind of survivor's guilt -- spiraling down a hellish rabbit hole, alienating his loved ones and contemplating suicide. For his salvation, a plan is hatched by his mother and husband involving a former Marine who is, himself, struggling with a horrific secret from his tour in Afghanistan. Both men initially lock horns but slowly begin to bond and share traumatic experiences. But can anyone pull Trotter from the abyss?

honor delves into themes of loyalty, faithfulness, forgiveness and healing. The play questions the meaning of the word "honor," and wonders how one can honor others, one's country and, most importantly, oneself.

The cast of honor features Shauna Bloom (HBO Max's The Other Two), Mat Labotka (The Rainmaker at East Lynne Theater), Robert Maisonett (The Minotaur), Donna Lee Michaels (Six Degrees of Separation, regionally), Kyle Minshew (Prometheus Bound at NYTW) and Jim Thalman (Tosca Musk's film Dirty Sexy Saint).

Performances will run Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 3pm, except the first 2 performances, Oct. 1 at 8pm and Oct. 3 at 7pm and the closing performance, Oct. 29 at 1pm.

Tickets are now on sale

Scenic Design is by Antonio DiBernardo. Lighting Design is by John Lant. Costume Design by Everett Clark. Social Media is managed by John David West. honor will run 2 hours, plus a 15-minute intermission.

William R. Duell

(Author) His first produced play, The Journey, was presented March 2009 at American Theatre of Actors in Manhattan by James Jennings, President/Artistic Director of ATA, and was a finalist for the Arts and Letters Prize in Drama. Unproduced plays include Shadow Play, a finalist or semi-finalist in seven play competitions. Current projects include a commissioned play for Gather Wood, Gather Words, a multi-media project by Susan Ossman at NYU Abu Dhabi. Duell is a member of the Dramatists Guild and a board member of Wordsmyth Theater Co., which promotes new works by playwrights from around the world.

Gerald vanHeerden

(Director) directed a 2020 NYC staged/filmed backer's presentation of Wish Mirage, a new play by Garry Michael White (screenwriter of Scarecrow starring Al Pacino's and Gene Hackman). Other NYC directorial credits include the musical Your Name on My Lips..., Gay Men & Their Wives, The Amateur Comedy Club (staged reading) and Dr. Mae Jemison. Gerald directed a filmed staged reading of honor in Houston, Texas as a benefit for Wordsmyth Theater Company. www.geraldvanheerden.com

vMHF Theatricals: Created by artistic director, Gerald vanHeerden, the company has a long and storied history working with new plays and creative musical theater endeavors including numerous seasons at the Midtown International Theatre Festival and various developmental readings and workshops of honor.

Logo Illustration: Melissa Flower Logo Graphic design: Caryll Cruz Photo credit: John David West