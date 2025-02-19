Cast and Creative Team Set for The Goat Exchange's DEADCLASS, OHIO at The Tank

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Tank has revealed the cast and creative for the next Spring 2025 Core Production, DEADCLASS, OHIO, which will begin performances on March 4 for a limited run through March 23, 2025 at The Tank’s 98 Seat Theater.



DEADCLASS, OHIO is a new work by The Goat Exchange, conceived and created by Chloe Claudel (The Barbarians, Netflix’s Eric), Mitchell Polonsky (Salome, or the Cult of the Clitoris), and Eliya Smith (Grief Camp) from verbatim voicemails, family photos, and Tadeusz Kantor’s The Dead Class, with original text by Eliya Smith and live score by Sasha Yakub (Bang on a Can, In Seven Days), directed by Chloe Claudel and Mitchell Polonsky.



Loosely inspired by Tadeusz Kantor’s masterpiece The Dead Class and assembled from original text, recycled memories, family secrets, old photos, live violin score, and verbatim fragments of rediscovered memoirs and voicemails, DEADCLASS, OHIO is a seance for the living and a love song for the dead.



The cast of DEADCLASS, OHIO will include Marcus Amaglo (Verified Target), Luke Bosco (Janet Planet), Chloe Claudel, Jim Fletcher (Gatz, Wooster Group), Juliana Sass (John Proctor is the Villain), and Pete Simpson (Gatz, Is This a Room, Infinite Life, BMG)..



The creative team will feature Scenic and Costume Design by Olivia Vaughn Hern (Peter Smith’s Diana, Enfantine), Lighting Design by Abigail Sage (Farewell, and Thanks for All the Sheep), Sound and Video Design by Mitchell Polonsky, and Choreography by Chloe Claudel. DEADCLASS, OHIO is produced by Tayler Everts (Associate Producer, Gen-Z Media) and Kathleen Capdesuñer (The Irrepressible Magic of the Tropics).



The performance schedule is as follows: Thursdays through Mondays at 7pm. Exceptions: There will be two additional performances on Tuesday, March 4 and Wednesday March 5, and there will be no performance on Sunday, March 9. The performances on Saturday, March 22 and Sunday, March 23 will take place at 3pm. The Wednesday March 5 performance will be followed by a talk back with Jonathan Brent, Executive Director of the YIVO Institute for Jewish Research and an expert on Tadeusz Kantor.



