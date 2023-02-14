Cast and Creative Teams Announced for SLEEPER & ROUGH TRADE at The Tank

The Tank has announced additional casting and creative for their Spring World Premiere Core Productions, sleeper and Rough Trade. For tickets and more information, visit www.thetanknyc.org.

sleeper, written by and starring Morgaine Gooding-Silverwood (they/her, Cradle Two Grave) and directed by samantha estrella (she/her), will run March 2-26, 2023, with an opening night set for March 3 in The Tank's 56 Seat Theater (312 West 36th Street). sleeper features a cast and creative team made up exclusively of women and trans/non-binary queer people.

The cast will include Katherine Bahena-Benitez (they/them), Che'Li (they/them, Doo Indáyz), Enette Fremont (she/her, Let's Talk), Gooding-Silverwood, Aviva Jaye (she/they, Four Questions), Ren King (they/them, The Pirate Musical), and Jackie Rivera (they/them, Hurricane Diane).

sleeper will feature scenic design by Cosette Pin (she/they/him), costume design by Gylanni Carrington (they/them), lighting design by Christina Tang (she/her), sound design and assistant stage management by Elyse Durand (they/she), and projections by Ali (Alessandra) Cronin (they/she). Teshale Nuer is the intimacy coordinator and María De Barros is the production stage manager. sleeper is produced with Rebecca Gerrard (she/her) and Zeynep Akça (she/her). Graphic design is by Zhanna Chernenko (she/her).

Rough Trade by Kev Berry (he/him, Harsh Cacophonies I & II) and directed by Alex Tobey (he/him, Harsh Cacophonies I & II) will run March 17-April 8, 2023, with an opening night set for March 18 in The Tank's 98 Seat Proscenium Theater (312 West 36th Street). Rough Trade features an exclusively queer cast and creative team.

The cast will include Remy Germinario (he/him, More Than All The World), Max Kantor (they/them, Lazy Philosophy: A New Play), Derek Christopher Murphy (he/him, Love That Dog) and Gabriel Neumann (he/him, Imogen Says Nothing).

Rough Trade will feature scenic design by Brendan Gonzales Boston (he/him), costume design by Jason Lewis (he/him), lighting design by Jonathan Cottle (he/him) and sound design by Amelia Way (she/they). Projection design is by Cleo Perez. Michael Sheehan (he/him) serves as line producer. Max Mooney (he/him/she/her) is the stage manager.

From the moment of birth until our last waking breath, humanity's need for sleep is eternal; a vital force of nature, as inevitable as the rising and setting of the sun. Yet everyone has an opinion on how we could be sleeping better or should be sleeping less. Born from a desire to quiet this cultural static, sleeper turns up the noise and snuggles inside it.

The play follows Sleeper, a millennial archetype of an every-person, who, from a self-imposed, bedridden exile ponders the imperative of a lived existence. Why wake up? What, or who, do we rise for? Throughout what should be a quick nap, Sleeper encounters a shape-shifting cast of characters, both real and imagined, as they grapple with burnout and self-doubt. Will our Sleeper ever escape (or accept) their somnolence? Can they draw back the curtains and let in the light? Ultimately, the key to Sleeper's liberation hinges on a visit from their mother and a return to their Indigenous Chickasaw roots, where dreams have the power to unlock the relationship between parent and child, descendant and ancestor, body and earth. sleeper is a manifesto and a circus, a heartfelt appeal to the burnout generation to fall fully, wholeheartedly, and headfirst into sleep.

Tickets are available beginning at $25 at www.thetanknyc.org. The performance schedule for sleeper is. Fridays-Saturdays at 7pm, Thursdays March 2, 9, and 23, 2023 at 7pm, Sundays March 5, 19, and 26 at 3pm, Sunday March 12 at 7pm, and Wednesday March 8 at 7pm.

Living together was going just great for gay besties Bunting and Finch: balancing ruthless day jobs with aspiring visual arts careers, while still finding time to blackout at Hardware after one too many vodka sodas. But when Finch starts dating a wealthy pharma daddy finance bro, the intertwining web of Gay New York proves just how toxic and self-destructive it can be. Rough Trade is a vicious comedy about classism, chosen family, and holding on (too) tightly to the ones you love.

Tickets are available beginning at $25 at www.thetanknyc.org. The performance schedule for Rough Trade is Thursdays-Saturdays at 7pm. Exceptions: there will be no performance on Thursday March 30. There will be additional performances on Sunday March 19 at 7pm, Sunday March 26 and April 2 at 3pm, Saturday April 1 at 3pm, Monday April 3 at 7pm, and Wednesday April 5th at 7pm.

All attendees and artists of an in-person performance at The Tank NYC will be required to have two doses of an approved covid vaccination. Patrons will also be required to wear medical grade masks while indoors, unless eating or drinking.

The Tank's Core Production series serves companies and solo artists as they create new works for performance. Core Productions are central to the mission of The Tank to give emerging artists resources to build their careers and artistic voices. These productions receive institutional support in the form of financial assistance, performance and rehearsal space, press, marketing and more, culminating in a world premiere production run. Alongside our Presented Works model, which provides free performance space and fifteen free hours of rehearsal and tech time, our Core Production series offers a way for emerging artists to fully realize their artistic vision in partnership with The Tank.

ABOUT THE TANK

Founded in 2003, The Tank is an Obie Award-winning, multi-disciplinary non-profit arts presenter and producer, which provides a home to emerging artists working across all disciplines, including theater, comedy, dance, film, music, puppetry, and storytelling. Led by Artistic Director Meghan Finn, Managing Producer Molly FitzMaurice and Director of Artistic Development Johnny G. Lloyd, The Tank champions emerging artists engaged in the pursuit of new ideas and forms of expression. In doing so the company removes the economic barriers from the creation of new work for artists launching their careers and experimenting within their art form. From the company's home with two theaters on 36th Street, The Tank serves over 2,500 artists every year, presents over 1,000 performances, and welcomes 36,000 audience members annually. The company fully produces a curated season of 8-12 theatrical World or New York premieres each season.

Recent Tank-produced work includes The New York Times Critics' Picks Taxilandia by Flako Jimenez (2021), OPEN by Crystal Skillman, directed by Jessi D. Hill (2019); Red Emma & The Mad Monk by Alexis Roblan, directed by Katie Lindsay (2018); and The Offending Gesture by Mac Wellman, directed by Meghan Finn (2016), as well as Drama Desk Award-nominated productions The Hunger Artist (2018), The Paper Hat Game (2017), the ephemera trilogy (2017), Ada/Ava (2016) and youarenowhere (2016).

