Cast Set for NIGHT WATCH Rediscovery Reading at CSC

Classic Stage Company has revealed the cast for the Rediscovery Reading of Night Watch, written by Lucille Fletcher, and directed by Francesca Sabel. This one-night-only reading will take place tonight, Monday, September 29 at 7pm at the Lynn F. Angelson Theater.

Night Watch will feature Bartley Booz (Peter Pan Goes Wrong), Gilly Caulo (Fidelio), Gibson Frazier (Mr. Burns), Tony Award winner Nikki M. James (Suffs), Erin Markey (Staff Meal), Louis Ozama (Caught), Alison Pill (Uncle Vanya), Greg Stuhr (Good Night, and Good Luck) and Lana Young (My First Ex-Husband).

Elaine Wheeler may be living in luxury in her Manhattan townhouse, but she’s plagued by anxious insomnia. Peering out the window during one of her sleepless nights, Elaine is shocked to witness a murder in the abandoned building across the street - and even more shocked when the police tell her they found nothing there but an empty armchair. Soon, Elaine’s sanity is being questioned by everyone from her nosy new neighbor to her dearest friend to her own husband. In this 1970s mystery, packed with suspense all the way to the thrilling end, reality, imagination, and deception do battle for one woman’s psyche.

Night Watch debuted on Broadway in 1972 and was then made into a film starring Elizabeth Taylor.

This season, the Rediscovery Readings celebrate the art of suspense. From mysteries that grip you from the first line to thrillers that leave you guessing until the final word, each one-night-only staged reading offers an unforgettable experience, with electrifying stories brought to life by some of theater’s top talent. Secrets will surface. Twists will unfold. Anything can happen, but you’ll have to be here to see it.