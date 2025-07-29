Cast Set for John Leguizamo's THE OTHER AMERICANS at The Public Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Public Theater has revealed the complete cast for the New York premiere of THE OTHER AMERICANS, a new play written by Emmy Award winner John Leguizamo and directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson. Following the play’s Fall 2024 world premiere at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., THE OTHER AMERICANS begins performances in The Public’s Anspacher Theater with a Joseph Papp Free Performance on Thursday, September 11. The production officially opens on Thursday, September 25 and runs through Sunday, October 12.

Emmy Award winner John Leguizamo is Nelson Castro, a Colombian-American laundromat owner in Queens grappling with a failing business and buried secrets in his new play THE OTHER AMERICANS. When his son Nick returns from a mental wellness facility after a traumatic incident, Nelson's world unravels. Committed to protecting his family and business, he tackles racial and identity challenges to achieve his dream, proving his success. Nelson must navigate morality's murky waters to salvage his future. Will he emerge victorious, or will his past consume everything he holds dear? Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson directs this gripping tale of resilience.

“So great to be back at the greatest theater in America, with my new play developed by Oskar Eustis and Mandy Hackett! It’s about the American dream when it smacks into the American reality while being Latino,” said playwright John Leguizamo. “A laundromat mogul in 90s Queens has to confront his past as his son, who struggles with mental health issues, inadvertently undoes his web of lies.”

The complete cast of THE OTHER AMERICANS includes Rosa Evangelina Arredondo (Norma), Kimberli Flores (Understudy), Sarah Nina Hayon (Veronica), Jaime José Hernández (Understudy), Rebecca Jimenez (Toni), John Leguizamo (Nelson), Trey Santiago-Hudson (Nick), Bradley James Tejeda (Eddie), Luna Lauren Velez (Patti), and Juan Francisco Villa (Understudy).

“The Other Americans is a beautifully written classic American drama. The Castro family are salt-of-the-earth hardworking people who made their way up from nothing and are trying to hold on to their share of the ‘American Dream,’” said director Ruben-Santiago Hudson. But most importantly it's about family—the good, the bad, and the ugly. It’s about the most sensitive and fragile parts of family, but also the most powerful and joyous parts. I cannot wait to share John Leguizamo's extraordinary new play with The Public Theater's wonderfully diverse audience."

THE OTHER AMERICANS features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Kara Harmon, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Justin Ellington, hair and wig design by Anika Seitu, prop management by Natalie Carney, fight direction by Thomas Schall, choreography by Lorna Ventura, and dramaturgy by Jack Phillips Moore. James Latus will serve as production stage manager and Ana Muñoz as stage manager.

THE OTHER AMERICANS marks Leguizamo’s return to The Public Theater following Latin History for Morons, his Tony and Lortel Award-nominated hit solo show that premiered at The Public in 2017, moved to Broadway, and was filmed for Netflix. Leguizamo previously appeared at The Public early in his career, performing in La Puta Vida Trilogy and A Midsummer Night’s Dream, both in 1987. Santiago-Hudson has worked as an actor, playwright, and director at The Public and Delacorte Theater for more than 30 years. Santiago-Hudson’s autobiographical play Lackawanna Blues, which he wrote and performed, premiered at The Public, for which he received an Obie Award.