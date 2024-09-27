Cast Set for GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE at The Tank

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Tank has revealed the cast for Golem Owned a Tropical Smoothie, a new musical with book, music, and lyrics by Ethan Crystal and Garrett Poladian and directed by Patrick Swailes Caldwell, which will begin performances on October 17 for a limited run through November 10, 2024 at The Tank's 98 Seat Theater.

The cast of Golem Owned a Tropical Smoothie will include Jarred Bedgood* (The Gospel According to Heather), Ethan Crystal (Don't Forget the Lyrics), Julian Diaz-Granados* (Dear Evan Hansen), Megan Griggs (Stranger Sings!), Carson Higgins* (Babylon), Quiana Onrae'l Holmes* (Ain't Too Proud), Garrett Poladian* (Titanique), SLee (Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man), and Lea Nardi (I Puritani).

*denotes Actors Equity Association member

The creative team will feature Choreography by Ian Coulter-Buford (Hadestown), Scenic and Puppet Design by Poladian, Costume Design by Andrew Barett Cox (“Iconic Justice”), Lighting Design by Lee Lillis (A Midsummer Night's Dream), Sound Design by Solaris Universe, Sound Mixing by Emerson Wachnik, Music Direction and Orchestration by Stephen Murphy (Your, Alice), and Props Design by Samantha Tutasi (Life is a Dream). Skyler Purvis is the Production Stage Manager, Ian Evans is the Production Manager, Jimmy Kohlman is the Technical Director, and Jonathan Hogue (Tony-nominated producer of Illinoise) is the producer.

The creative team is rounded out by Tony Williams II as the Choreography Associate, Allie Beltran as the Assistant Choreographer, and Samantha Tutasi as the Assistant Scenic Designer/Props Master.

Golem Owned a Tropical Smoothie tells the story of Golem, a non-copyright infringing creature who owns a non-copyright infringing smoothie shop called Tropical Smoothie in Panama City Beach, Florida. All is going well – until Smeegle, the notorious CEO of the mega-corporate Smoothie Kingdom, threatens to drive him out of business with tax loophole trickery. To save the shop, Golem and his loyal employees (Ian, a high school kid; Gabby, his overachieving older sister; and Kyle, a stoner college dropout) must come up with a plan to raise $60,000 in one week – or maybe 5 days? It doesn't really matter. The point is, Golem owned a Tropical Smoothie.

For tickets and more information, visit www.thetanknyc.org

The Tank's Fall season also includes Vile Isle by Justin Halle; Sunset, Eclipsed by Seagulls by Deniz Khateri; and Testing2 by Soomi Kim.

The Tank's Core Production series serves companies and artists as they create new works for performance. Core Productions are central to The Tank's mission to give emerging artists resources to build their careers and artistic voices. These productions receive institutional support in the form of financial assistance, performance and rehearsal space, press, marketing, and more, culminating in a world premiere production run. Core Production series offers a way for emerging artists to fully realize their artistic vision in partnership with The Tank.

