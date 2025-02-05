Cast Set for Chisa Hutchinson's AMERIKIN at Primary Stages

PRIMARY STAGES will present Amerikin, written by Chisa Hutchinson (Redeemed) and directed by Jade King Carroll (The Light and The Dark at Primary Stages). Part of 59E59’s AMPLIFY Festival: Celebrating the work of Chisa Hutchinson, Amerikin will begin previews at 59E59’s Theater A (59 E 59th Street) on March 1, 2025, with an opening night set for March 18 for a limited run through April 13, 2025. Primary Stages is the Resident Off Broadway Theater Company at 59E59 Theaters.



The cast of Amerikin will include Daniel Abeles (Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again.), Molly Carden (Emotional Creature), Luke Robertson (Fairview), Tobias Segal (The Miracle Worker), Andrea Syglowski (DIG), Amber Reauchean Williams (Candida), and Victor Williams (A Midsummer Night’s Dream).



Amerikin will feature scenic design by Christopher Swader and Justin Swader (DIG), costume design by Jen Caprio (The Heart of Rock and Roll), lighting design by Carolina Ortiz (Good Night, Oscar), original music and sound design Lindsay Jones (Slave Play), and props supervision by Patricia Marjorie (Public Obscenities). Intimacy and Fight Direction is by Crista Marie Jackson (Between Riverside and Crazy), and Deborah Hecht (The Great Gatsby) is the Dialect and Voice Coach. Brillian Qi-Bell (Bees & Honey) will serve as Production Stage Manager, with Katie Cherven (Mary Jane) as Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Karyn Casl, CSA.

In small-town Maryland, Jeff Browning resolves to give his newborn son every possible advantage – by joining a local white supremacist group. When his attempt to join is thwarted by some surprising ancestry test results, the line between “us” and “them” gets incredibly blurry. Jeff scrambles to maintain appearances, but his sanitized story starts to unravel when a prominent Black journalist and his daughter start asking questions.



Both bitterly funny and deeply compassionate, Amerikin explores the lengths we go to protect our own, the lies we tell ourselves, and the cost of division on us all.



Chisa Hutchinson developed Amerikin as part of the Dorothy Strelsin New American Writers Group at Primary Stages. The play was featured in their 2018 Fresh Ink Reading Series.



Primary Stages will continue their year-long discount ticketing initiative in collaboration with TodayTix. For Primary Stages’ 40th anniversary season of plays, TodayTix will offer $19.84 lottery tickets for every performance in honor of its founding in 1984, celebrating the many patrons and artists that make up their history and their future. Learn more about the TodayTix lottery at todaytix.com/us/static/lotteryandrush.

