Cast Announced For the Premiere Reading Of Matthew Freeman's SILVER SPRING

The National Arts Club (NAC), in collaboration with The Directors Company, will present the premiere reading of Matthew Freeman's Silver Spring, winner of the 2021 Kesselring Prize for Playwriting, on Monday, November 14 at 2:00 PM.

In this autobiographical work, the playwright sifts through his family's fractured response to the unexpected death of his elder brother. Touching on subjects of adoption and disability, this heartbreakingly truthful and funny play considers how we reckon with the irreconcilable, and what makes a family come together-or fall apart.

Joining the cast of the reading, which already features guest artists Jordan Gelber (Broadway & TV: Mr. Saturday Night, Avenue Q, Elementary), Jon Norman Schneider (Catch As Catch Can at Playwrights Horizons) are Marina Shay, Patricia R. Floyd, Kevin Isola, Shannon Tyo, Stuart Green, Rebecca Nelson, Dan Daily, and Michael Cullen. Additional casting supported by Carol Hanzel.

The reading, directed by Michael Parva, Artistic Director of The Directors Company, takes place at the NAC's historic landmarked building, the former Samuel Tilden Mansion, at 15 Gramercy Park South, NYC.

Free and open to the public with registration.