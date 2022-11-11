Cast Announced For the Premiere Reading Of Matthew Freeman's SILVER SPRING
The reading is on Monday, November 14 at 2:00 PM.
The National Arts Club (NAC), in collaboration with The Directors Company, will present the premiere reading of Matthew Freeman's Silver Spring, winner of the 2021 Kesselring Prize for Playwriting, on Monday, November 14 at 2:00 PM.
In this autobiographical work, the playwright sifts through his family's fractured response to the unexpected death of his elder brother. Touching on subjects of adoption and disability, this heartbreakingly truthful and funny play considers how we reckon with the irreconcilable, and what makes a family come together-or fall apart.
Joining the cast of the reading, which already features guest artists Jordan Gelber (Broadway & TV: Mr. Saturday Night, Avenue Q, Elementary), Jon Norman Schneider (Catch As Catch Can at Playwrights Horizons) are Marina Shay, Patricia R. Floyd, Kevin Isola, Shannon Tyo, Stuart Green, Rebecca Nelson, Dan Daily, and Michael Cullen. Additional casting supported by Carol Hanzel.
The reading, directed by Michael Parva, Artistic Director of The Directors Company, takes place at the NAC's historic landmarked building, the former Samuel Tilden Mansion, at 15 Gramercy Park South, NYC.
Free and open to the public with registration.
More Hot Stories For You
November 11, 2022
A Sherlock Carol, a holiday production by Mark Shanahan, returns to New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) for a six-week limited holiday engagement. Previews begin Monday, November 21, 2022, with opening night on Monday, November 28, 2022, and the final performance on Sunday, January 1, 2023.
¡AMERICANO! The Musical To Receive Two Awards From The Hispanic Organization of Latin Actors
November 10, 2022
After a three-month Off-Broadway run earlier this year, a musical originally created in Phoenix about a Dreamer, will be recognized Monday by the Hispanic Organization of Latin Actors (HOLA) at an awards ceremony in New York City.
Urban Stages to Host Special Post Show Conversations Following Performances of ELEANOR AND ALICE
November 10, 2022
Award-winning Off-Broadway theater, Urban Stages, will host several special post-show conversations following performances of Eleanor and Alice: Conversations Between Two Remarkable Roosevelts by Ellen Abrams and directed by Urban Stages Founder/Artistic Director Frances Hill.
Lesli Margherita, Simon Pearl & More Join YOUR OWN THING Benefit Performance at Red Bull Theater
November 10, 2022
RED BULL THEATER has announced that Lesli Margherita, Simon Pearl, Michael Pilato, and Vaden Thurgood have been added to the cast of their one-night-only benefit performance of the hit 1968 rock musical Your Own Thing.
Lisa Fishman & Michael Nigro Complete the Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Yiddish
November 9, 2022
National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene has announced final casting for their seven-week return engagement of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, the revelatory and award-winning production of one of the world’s most beloved musicals.