Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For Audible's GOOD ENEMY, Beginning Next Month at The Minetta Lane Theatre

Performances of the limited five-week-only engagement begin Tuesday, October 25 with an official opening on Sunday, November 6.

Off-Broadway News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 20, 2022  
Cast Announced For Audible's GOOD ENEMY, Beginning Next Month at The Minetta Lane Theatre

Audible Inc. has announced full casting for the world premiere of Good Enemy, a new play written by Audible Theater Emerging Playwright Yilong Liu and directed by Obie Award winner Chay Yew. Performances of the limited five-week-only engagement begin Tuesday, October 25 with an official opening on Sunday, November 6 at the Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street), Audible's creative home for live performances in New York.

Ron Domingo (The American Pilot, "As The World Turns"), Tim Liu ("Nepotism"), Geena Quintos (Soft Power, Emojiland), Alec Silver (Temping), Ryan Spahn (Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow), and Jeena Yi (Network, Somebody's Daughter) join the previously announced Obie Award winner Francis Jue to complete Good Enemy's cast.

Kate Navin, Head of Audible Theater, said: "We're thrilled to support Yilong Liu's NYC theater debut by pairing it with the largest cast we've had at Minetta Lane Theater to date. As Audible Theater continues to grow, our commitment to new and emerging voices remains at the heart of what we do. Good Enemy is a glowing example of this kind of exceptional and deeply personal storytelling."

A father learns that closing the door to his past means shutting his daughter out in Good Enemy, Yilong Liu's haunting and hopeful new play. When Howard (Francis Jue) makes a surprise cross-country trip to visit his college-age, Tik Tok-loving daughter, he's forced to confront the realities of their relationship and the rift between them-a rift caused by Howard's refusal to face memories of his life as a young man in China. In a smart, thrilling story that deftly weaves two generations and two continents amidst sweeping social changes, Good Enemy explores the power of human connections...affirming that no one lives an "ordinary" life, no matter how hard they might try.

Good Enemy features scenic design by Junghyun Georgia Lee, costume design by Mel Ng, lighting design by Reza Behjat, sound design by Mikhail Fiksel and fight/intimacy direction by Dave Anzuelo/Unkle Dave's Fight-House. Casting by X Casting Victor Vazquez, CSA. Merrick AB Williams is the production stage manager. Technical supervision is by Hudson Theatrical Associates with general management by Baseline Theatrical's Andy Jones and Jonathan Whitton.

Good Enemy will also be released as an Audible Original, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Dramatists Guild Foundation Celebrates Michael R. JacksonPhotos: Dramatists Guild Foundation Celebrates Michael R. Jackson
September 19, 2022

The Dramatists Guild Foundation celebrated Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning dramatist, Michael R. Jackson, on Sunday, September 18, at a salon hosted by DGF Board Member C. Graham Berwind III and Creative Partners Productions. Check out photos here!
Photos: First Look at CHEEK TO CHEEK: IRVING BERLIN IN HOLLYWOOD Return Engagement at The York Theatre CompanyPhotos: First Look at CHEEK TO CHEEK: IRVING BERLIN IN HOLLYWOOD Return Engagement at The York Theatre Company
September 19, 2022

The York Theatre Company is presenting an encore limited return engagement of the hit Off-Broadway musical Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood, a song and dance celebration featuring the music and lyrics of the legendary Irving Berlin which premiered last Fall. Get a first look at photos here!
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Welcomes New Cast Members and Celebrates Its 200,001st Audience MemberTHE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Welcomes New Cast Members and Celebrates Its 200,001st Audience Member
September 19, 2022

Changes are afoot at The Play That Goes Wrong, which welcomes three new cast members to the production now playing at New World Stages starting tonight. Adam Petherbridge will take over the role of Max, reprising the role he played on the national tour, Trevor Braun joins as Dennis, and Clyde Voce makes his Off-Broadway debut as Jonathan.
Photos: See Linda Lavin, Daniel K. Isaac & More in Rehearsals for YOU WILL GET SICK at Roundabout Theatre CompanyPhotos: See Linda Lavin, Daniel K. Isaac & More in Rehearsals for YOU WILL GET SICK at Roundabout Theatre Company
September 19, 2022

Rehearsals are underway for Roundabout Theatre Company's world premiere of You Will Get Sick, a new play by Noah Diaz directed by Tony Award nominee Sam Pinkleton. The cast includes Marinda Anderson, Daniel K. Isaac, Linda Lavin, Nate Miller, and Dario Ladani Sanchez. Check out rehearsal photos here!
Full Cast and Creative Team Announced for I WANNA F*CK LIKE ROMEO AND JULIET at 59E59 TheatersFull Cast and Creative Team Announced for I WANNA F*CK LIKE ROMEO AND JULIET at 59E59 Theaters
September 19, 2022

59E59 Theaters and New Light Theater Project have announced casting for I Wanna F*ck Like Romeo and Juliet by Andrew Rincón (That Rhythm in the Blood) and directed by Jesse Jou (Bruise & Thorn).