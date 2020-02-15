Cast Album Released For SPECTACLE THE MUSICAL

The premiere cast recording for the off-Broadway hit: SPECTACLE: THE MUSICAL! has officially been released.

Album is available on iTunes at: https://music.apple.com/us/album/spectacle-the-musical/1498978754?ign-mpt=uo%3D4

As well as on Spotify, Amazon, Pandora, YouTube Music, Google Play and Deezer.

From the creators of the pop culture phenomenon Twilight: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, and The Oregon Trail: The Game: The Musical comes Spectacle: The Musical! - a hysterical, meta musical comedy described as "Title of Show meets The Play That Goes Wrong."

Struggling artists Ashley and Evan are thrilled to have finally landed their big break when they are hired to pen producing mogul Frank Ryger's new 200 million-dollar Broadway mega musical "The Sound of Love." But at the industry presentation for their spectacle driven blockbuster they are forced to question whether they're willing to put survival above integrity and just how much they're willing to sacrifice in order to achieve their dreams.

Spectacle: The Musical! premiered in 2020 at The Triad theater in NYC.





