Caitlin Kinnunen, Libby Servais, and Allison Posner Will Lead THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN This Summer at Theatre Row

The Magnificent Seven, a new musical about the 1996 U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics team, will be presented in a limited run this summer, from Thursday, July 7 to Sunday, July 17, at Theatre Row.

The cast includes Tony nominee Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom), Libby Servais (Wicked), Allison Posner (John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch), and Amy Linden (The Bridges of Madison County) with Sam Heldt, MinJi Kim, Ellen Condon Macy, Evan Maltby, Josslyn Shaw, Raquel Williams, and Emmy nominee Lynne Marie Rosenberg (AllArts' Famous Cast Words.)

Directed by Nikki DiLoreto (Six, Soft Power, Kiss Me, Kate), The Magnificent Seven features book and lyrics by Gordon Leary and music by Julia Meinwald (Pregnancy Pact, The Loneliest Girl in the World.) The production will feature music direction by Alex Ratner (The Bobby Darin Story, MD; Tyrell, composer), choreography by Jessica Walker (Six), scenic design by Meredith Ries (Love In Hate Nation), lighting design by Shannon Clarke (Chicken & Biscuits), sound design by Elisabeth Weidner (Funny Girl, Trevor), and costume design by Jennifer Chi.

The Magnificent Seven follows the 1996 U.S Women's Olympic Gymnastics team - Amanda Borden, Amy Chow, Dominique Dawes, Shannon Miller, Dominique Moceanu, Jaycie Phelps, and Kerri Strug - on their quest to win team gold at the 1996 Atlanta games, imagining the gymnasts' inner lives as they work to get their faces on the Wheaties box, all leading up to a star-making (and ankle-busting) vault heard 'round the world.