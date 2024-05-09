CRAZY LOVE to be Presented by American Theatre of Actors

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



American Theatre of Actors will present Crazy Love by Charlotte Meehan.

Romantic betrayal, philosophical ramblings, and juicy reversals feature in this comedic look at the dynamics of love triangles. Celine, Tom, and Augustus surprise us with improbable displays of tolerance and understanding. Can they forge a future in which there are no losers, and only winners?

Wed. May 22nd 2024, 8:00 pm; Thu. May 23rd 2024, 8:00 pm; Fri. May 24th 2024, 8:00 pm; Sat. May 25th 2024, 8:00 pm; Sun. May 26th 2024, 3:00 pm; Wed. May 29th 2024, 8:00 pm; Thu. May 30th 2024, 8:00 pm; Fri. May 31st 2024, 8:00 pm; Sat. Jun 1st 2024, 8:00 pm; Sun. Jun 2nd 2024, 3:00 pm; at the AMERICAN THEATRE OF ACTORS, INC.314 W 54th St

Fourth Floor,, New York, NY 10019

was founded in 1976 by James Jennings to promote the development of new playwrights, directors and actors, and to provide them a creative atmosphere in which to work. The plays are dramas, comedies, and hybrids, dealing with the social and ethical problems of contemporary society.

12,000 actors have worked at ATA including Dennis Quaid, Bruce Willis, Dan Lauria, Chazz Palminteri, Danny Aielo, David Morse, Edie Falco and Kathryn Hahn. Our productions are sometimes grouped as 'festivals,' such as a Playwrights Festival or a Directors Festival. In 2016 we began an initiative to feature women in theatre as directors and playwrights, today this is our WIT! (Women in Theatre) program.

Comments