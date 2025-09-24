COOL AT CAMP and MOTHER BOSWICK Join Midtown International Theatre Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



"COOL AT CAMP" AND "MOTHER BOSWICK" will join The Midtown International Theatre Festival. Learn more about the plays here!

COOL AT CAMP:

Cool at Camp is a cheeky adult musical comedy about camp, crazy parents, and coming of age. Bursting with heart, hilarity and nostalgia, this show brings to life the unforgettable experience of sleep away camp - the awkwardness, the inside jokes, and the lifelong friendships. It's summer camp, the way we remember it. Written by Dani Tapper (Producer/Composer); Peter Weidman (composer); Steven Blutig, Robin Raskin, and Emily Stumer

Mother Boswick in "The Best Show You Never Knew You Needed:"

Prepare to be transported to the quirky town of Squinch Hollow, where twisted tales and unsolicited advice are served with a side of vintage vengeance. David Magidson, the internationally known former Ringling Bros. clown, brings his acclaimed solo show, "Mother Boswick: The Best Show You Never Knew You Needed," to the MITF

Founder and Executive Producer John Chatterton, a pivotal figure in the off-off Broadway movement, is reigniting his groundbreaking theatrical event with ambitious plans for the largest independent theatre festival in history. Set to take place in July 2026, the revived MITF promises a diverse and dynamic lineup of theatrical experiences.

Chatterton has partnered with Jay Michaels Global Communications to spearhead promotion and is currently in negotiations with three prominent New York City venues to host the expanded festival.

The original MITF, established in 2000 by Chatterton following the suggestion for a "Midtown Fringe" to complement the downtown scene, ran for 18 successful seasons before its hiatus in 2018. MITF quickly became a respected and highly visible platform for independent theatre, even pioneering a festival model of theater rental and shared box office revenue that continues to influence theatre festivals today.