CONVERSATIONS WITH MOTHER to Launch $39 Rush Tickets

Performances begin tomorrow, Friday, February 7.
Conversations with Mother, a new comedy by Matthew Lombardo starring Caroline Aaron and Matt Doyle begins performances tomorrow, Friday, February 7. Noah Himmelstein directs.
The show’s rush ticket policy was also announced: Rush tickets are available for $39 the morning of each performance on the TodayTix app, beginning at 9 a.m. Users can download the TodayTix app on an iOS or Android device and purchase up to two tickets for that afternoon or evening's show. A limited number of rush tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Users can set an alert on the TodayTix app to be notified when rush tickets are available each day.
Lombardo’s semi-autobiographical comedy traces the relationship between Italian matriarch Maria Collavechio (Caroline Aaron) and her gay son (Matt Doyle) spanning the course of five decades. As they continue to test their lifelong bond, the play depicts the outrageously funny and sometimes completely infuriating dynamic between a conventional mother and her free-spirited son.
The creative team is Wilson Chin (set design), Ryan park (costume design), Elizabeth Harper (lighting design), John Gromada (sound design), Caite Hevner (projection design), and Tom Watson (hair and wig design), and understudies Antoinette LaVecchia (u/s Maria) and John Jeffrey Martin (u/s Bobby). Casting is by Nick Peciaro, CSA.