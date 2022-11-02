COLIN QUINN: SMALL TALK to Have Limited Engagement at the Lucille Lortel Theatre This Winter

Colin Quinn: Small Talk (www.ColinQuinnShow.com), a new comedy written by and starring Colin Quinn, will play the Lucille Lortel Theatre beginning January 6 with an official opening scheduled for January 23. The limited engagement runs through February 11. Colin Quinn: Small Talk produced by Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia and Brian Stern.

In his latest attempt at humor, Colin breaks down the one area he's actually gifted in: Personality. Mr. Quinn has been chatting it up with friends, family, municipal employees and counter people for his whole life and now he can teach you how to stop sucking the energy out of the room.

Colin said, "I'm doing this show because I'm fascinated with how personality in general (and individuals in particular) have fed into society. (Fascinated might be a strong word)."

Colin Quinn: Small Talk is directed by James Fauvell (Colin Quinn Red State Blue State), with set design by Zoë Hurvitz (Tomorrow Will Take Care Of Itself), lighting design by Amina Alexander (Alex Edelman: Just For Us), and sound design by Margaret Montagna (A Woman of the World).

Tickets for Colin Quinn: Small Talk are $39-$49 (previews) and $49-$59 (after January 23). Premium seating is also available. The performance schedule is: Monday-Thursday at 7PM, Friday at 7PM and 9PM, and Saturday at 3PM and 7PM.

For tickets and information, please visit: www.ColinQuinnShow.com.

(Writer/Performer) is a stand-up comedian from Brooklyn (okay, Park Slope), who has been a part of your whole life even though you never asked for it. From MTV's "Remote Control" to SNL to Comedy Central's "Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn," Mr. Quinn is not one to take a hint and bow out gracefully. He's been on Broadway with Colin Quinn: An Irish Wake and Colin Quinn: Long Story Short and Off-Broadway with his shows Colin Quinn: Unconstitutional, Colin Quinn: The New York Story, directed by Jerry Seinfeld, Colin Quinn: Red State, Blue State, and most recently Colin Quinn: The Last Best Hope. Recent credits include Trainwreck, Girls, and his web series "Cop Show," streaming now on Colin's YouTube channel. His last book, Overstated: A Coast-to-Coast Roast of the 50 States, is now out from Macmillan publishing.

(Director) is an award winning filmmaker and has directed at numerous downtown theaters. For years he served as assistant director for nine-time tony nominee Scott Ellis (Roundabout Theater Company) . He began working with Quinn as Associate Director on Red State Blue State (Off Broadway & CNN) then again on Colin Quinn & Friends (HBO Max) and his book Overstated. He is also a member of the Lincoln center director's lab. JamesFauvell.com