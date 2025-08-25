CIRCLE FESTIVAL 2025 Launches at AMT Theater With New Lineup Additions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



RJ Theatre Company, in partnership with The Actor Launchpad, will present Circle Festival 2025 at AMT Theater (354 W. 45th St., NYC) from August 30 through October 19.

Following a sold-out debut season that welcomed more than 1,000 attendees, the festival will return with twelve productions and has announced two new additions: a one-night-only devised work exploring shame and The Sleepover Show, produced by Pretty Funny Comedy.

This year’s Circle Festival continues its mission to deliver raw, immediate storytelling without commercial dilution, focusing on the actor-audience relationship. Tickets range from $20–$53 and are available at rjtheatrecompany.com/circlefestival-1.

Special Event: Devised Work on Shame

Festival audiences will have the chance to experience a one-night-only performance created around the theme of shame. This new devised piece brings together a group of artists to investigate how shame shapes our bodies, relationships, and voices, using Circle Festival’s signature minimalist style.

The Sleepover Show

Winner of Best Script at the DUMBO Pride Comedy Festival, The Sleepover Show is a narrative-driven variety piece that follows six young women at a 1990s-style sleepover. Blending storytelling, stand-up, original music, dance, and audience interaction, the show offers a nostalgic, high-energy experience.

Produced by Pretty Funny Comedy and written by Mackenzie Jaquish, the production features The Pretty Funny Comedy Girls.

About Pretty Funny Comedy

Founded in 2022 by Mackenzie Jaquish, Pretty Funny Comedy is an all-female production company created to spotlight women comedians. The collective has since toured nationally, staged more than 28 shows across New York City, and built a dedicated online following.

About Mackenzie Jaquish

Mackenzie Jaquish is a writer and performer whose career began in network TV and radio before moving into editorial work with Society 19 Media and Corus Entertainment. In 2021 she relocated to New York City to pursue writing full time, creating several live shows including Love is Live!, winner of the PIT NYC “New Works” award. The Sleepover Show premiered to a sold-out house at SoHo Playhouse, toured to LA, Chicago, and Nashville, and later won Best Script at the DUMBO Pride Comedy Festival. She continues to perform with Pretty Funny Comedy throughout the city.