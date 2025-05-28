CHIAROSCURO to Offer Live Caption Performances & Pick-Your-Price Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



National Black Theatre in association with The Flea Theater have revealed dates for the live caption performances and Pick-Your-Price tickets for the world premiere of Chiaroscuro. Tickets to the first two performances (May 28-29) will be $20. Ten (10) seats at every performance between May 30th and June 22nd will offer a pick-your-price option at either $5, $15, or $25! Full price is $39 (May 30-31) and $49 (June 2 - 22).

Every audience member attending the live caption performances will be able to follow along directly from their mobile devices through an app. All instructions for access will be available at the live caption performances.

Originally written by one of the foremothers of the Black Arts Movement, the late Aishah Rahman, this work is directed by NBT's SOUL Directing Resident abigail jean-baptiste. Marking the third production of National Black Theatre's 2024-2025 theatrical season, titled The Pilgrimage: A Journey Back Home, Chiaroscuro aptly investigates themes of colorism, travel, love and identity within the Black community.

The story of Chiaroscuro invites audiences to join six Black singles aboard the S.S. Chiaroscuro for a chocolate singles cruise to.... nowhere! Guided by the wise and mischievous Paul Paul Legba, this "love boat" ultimately explodes into a dark comedy. Aboard, everyone wrestles with their own pursuit of love, desire, and need to be seen. A play crafted in a world struggling to battle isolation, let's journey to finding love together.

LIVE CAPTION PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Sunday, June 8 at 4pm

Thursday, June 12 at 7:30pm

Saturday, June 21 at 3pm

SHOW SCHEDULE

Performances run May 28 - June 22 at The Flea Theater (20 Thomas Street) Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7:30pm with a matinee at 3pm on Saturdays and 4pm on Sundays. Opening night is June 1, 2025.

For tickets and to learn more, visit HERE

