CHARACT-ARAOKE To Premiere At The Squirrel Theatre

CHARACT-ARAOKE is making its debut at The Squirrel Theatre on Monday, June 13th. This musical character show brings together NYC's brightest up-and-coming comedians to perform characters and impressions, all as musical acts. Head on over to Under St Marks Theater (94 St Marks Pl) to catch these talented performers before they're big stars!

The show's format is similar to a regular character showcase, with a host serving as the emcee. The only twist is every character is musical. "I want there to be a musical version of SNL," said Erin Richardson, the show's creator and producer, who is also a writer and performer in the show. "And I don't mean a traditional musical about SNL. I mean a sketch show that is all musical characters. I know lots of comedians with musical backgrounds but we rarely get to combine the two. I don't think Broadway should be my only option for where I get to be funny AND sing. So, I made a show to help change that."

And CHARACT-ARAOKE isn't Richardson's first musical character show she's put up. She was also the creator/producer of MUSIC MANIA at The Squirrel Theatre and COMEDIANS CAROLING at The Peoples Improv Theatre, which benefited the nonprofit, Comedians Caroling. "On a stage is the only place I've ever felt normal. Which, I'm not sure what that says about me as a person," joked Richardson. "The pandemic took it away for almost two years. So when the opportunity came to get back on [a stage] I decided I wasn't going to wait to be asked. I was going to make it happen."

CHARACT-ARAOKE performs Monday, June 13th at The Squirrel Theatre at Under St Marks (94 St Marks Pl). Show starts at 9PM. In-person and livestreaming tickets available: https://www.frigid.nyc/event/6897:163/

CHARACT-ARAOKE consists of performers: Fallon Boles, Erica Diederich, Eddie Dougrou, Tim Girrbach, Dominique Nisperos, Erin Richardson, Tiffany Springle, and Thomas Whittington.