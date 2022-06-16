CELTIC ILLUSION Cancels Off-Broadway Engagement at New World Stages

The producers of Celtic Illusion, the modern Irish dance and magic stage show, announced today that the show will not play its previously announced Off-Broadway engagement. Performance were scheduled to begin June 30 at New World Stages.



"We are heartbroken that we won't be able to perform for New York audiences this summer," said producer Jeff Parry. "Sadly, the pieces of the puzzle are not aligning for us now. We hope to return to New York in the future."



Ticket buyers should contact their point of purchase for refunds. Tickets purchased through Telecharge will be refunded automatically.



Fusing contemporary Irish Dance with magic and grand illusions, Celtic Illusion features a cast of champion and internationally acclaimed dancers, including performers from both Riverdance and Lord of the Dance. Displaying some of the fastest taps in the world, the dancers' thunderous rhythm fills the stage in perfect unison. Celtic Illusion is led by Australia's Anthony Street, the first Australian to perform leading roles in Michael Flatley's widely-acclaimed Lord of the Dance, including the very role that Michael Flatley originally performed himself.



Since its premiere in 2011, Celtic Illusion has played to sold-out audiences across Australia, Canada, and the US.

For more information visit: www.CelticIllusion.com