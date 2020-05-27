Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

 CABARET ON THE COUCH Returns To Raise Money For Royal Family Productions

Article Pixel May. 27, 2020  

 CABARET ON THE COUCH Returns To Raise Money For Royal Family Productions

The live online series Cabaret on the Couch will return this Friday night. Featuring show-tunes and pop standards, the show will allow audience members to vote on the night's setlist before the show begins! This month's edition will benefit Royal Family Productions, an incubator for diverse new stories. Read more on their mission here: royalfamilyproductions.org

Cabaret on the Couch premiered in March 2020, designed to bring support to smaller New York theaters in this time of need. Each month going forward will spotlight a different New York-based arts organization. Produced by Ian McQueen, Cabaret on the Couch: Audience Choice! airs May 29th at 8pm, streaming live on YouTube (tinyurl.com/internetbreakers)

Performers include Doreen Montalvo Mann (Mrs. Doubtfire, In the Heights), Richard E. Waits (The View UpStairs), Royal Family alums Indijhan Richard and Lily Ventura, along with Katryna Marttala, Ellie Baker, Logan Pitts, Tori Vitucci, Ian McQueen, John Maddaloni, and host Summer Moran. Other special guests to be announced!

The Internet Breakers team includes: Hannah Hall [Talent Director], Elizabeth Fahsbender [Social Media Coordinator], and Tori Vitucci [Virtual Stage Manager]. To stay up-to-date, follow along on Instagram: @internetbreakerslive


Next on Stage


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • HAIRSPRAY LIVE!, Starring Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Kristin Chenoweth, and More, Will Be Broadcast Online
  • Kelli O'Hara, Jeremy Jordan and Jessie Mueller Will Take Part in Seth Rudetsky's Virtual Concert Series- Kicks Off May 31st!
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper
  • J. Percy Page High School Students Compose, Record Song From Their Homes