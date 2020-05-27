 CABARET ON THE COUCH Returns To Raise Money For Royal Family Productions

The live online series Cabaret on the Couch will return this Friday night. Featuring show-tunes and pop standards, the show will allow audience members to vote on the night's setlist before the show begins! This month's edition will benefit Royal Family Productions, an incubator for diverse new stories. Read more on their mission here: royalfamilyproductions.org

Cabaret on the Couch premiered in March 2020, designed to bring support to smaller New York theaters in this time of need. Each month going forward will spotlight a different New York-based arts organization. Produced by Ian McQueen, Cabaret on the Couch: Audience Choice! airs May 29th at 8pm, streaming live on YouTube (tinyurl.com/internetbreakers)

Performers include Doreen Montalvo Mann (Mrs. Doubtfire, In the Heights), Richard E. Waits (The View UpStairs), Royal Family alums Indijhan Richard and Lily Ventura, along with Katryna Marttala, Ellie Baker, Logan Pitts, Tori Vitucci, Ian McQueen, John Maddaloni, and host Summer Moran. Other special guests to be announced!

The Internet Breakers team includes: Hannah Hall [Talent Director], Elizabeth Fahsbender [Social Media Coordinator], and Tori Vitucci [Virtual Stage Manager]. To stay up-to-date, follow along on Instagram: @internetbreakerslive

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You