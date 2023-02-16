Building For The Arts Announces Subsidized Rehearsal Space At Theatre Row

Building for the Arts, the non-profit organization that programs and administers Theatre Row, Music and the Brain, and the American Playwriting Foundation, announced that it will offer subsidized, affordable rehearsal space to artists and companies at its Theatre Row Rehearsal Studios, located in NYC's Theatre District.



This subsidized rehearsal space opportunity is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Building for the Arts will offer 1,500 hours of rehearsal studio time in Theatre Row Studios 3, 5, and 6 at subsidized rates of $8-$10 per hour. Subsidized rehearsal spaces at Theatre Row are available first come, first served until all 1,500 hours are booked.



Studios 3 and 6 (max capacity 15), which are normally rented for $22 per hour, will be available for $8 per hour, while Studio 5 (max capacity 20), which is normally rented for $25 per hour, will be available for $10 per hour. Additional amenities that are available at no additional charge include folding tables and chairs, music stands, full length mirrors, ballet barres (if requested), pianos (in Studios 5 and 6), wi-fi connection, and vending machines. Studios are open and available 80 hours per week, 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM Monday-Saturday and 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Sunday.



The subsidized bookings are available first come, first served, and are limited to 100 hours per company/entity. Building for the Arts is grateful to NYSCA for this support, which bolsters its ongoing commitment to center artists by providing them with inclusive and accessible opportunities for development of their work.



Bookings can be made by emailing Rehearsal Studio Manager Scott Pegg at studios@theatrerow.org. More info at https://bfany.org/theatre-row/rehearsalstudios/. Theatre Row Studios are located at 411 W 41st Street, New York, NY 10036.



Building for the Arts (BFA) expands access to the performing arts by providing creative space, learning opportunities, and hubs for artistic connection. BFA's signature projects - Theatre Row, Music and the Brain, and the American Playwriting Foundation - nurture artists, audiences, and youth with a focus on accessibility and inclusion.



Building for the Arts operates Theatre Row, a vibrant and affordable theater complex that provides a home in the Theater District for companies without a home of their own. Theatre Row offers six theatres, rehearsal studios, office space, ticketing, and tech support, serving more than 3,000 artists and providing an accessible venue for 100,000+ audience members annually.