Bubba Weiler's THE SAVIORS to Have World Premiere at Atlantic Theater Company

Atlantic Theater Company has revealed the 4th and final show of its 2025-2026 40th Anniversary season, the world premiere of The Saviors by Bubba Weiler (Well, I'll Let You Go) and directed by Jack Serio (Samuel D. Hunter’s Clarkston).

The Saviors begins performances at Atlantic Stage 2 on Thursday, June 11th and opens on Sunday, June 28th, for a limited engagement through Sunday, July 19th.

When a lost young man takes shelter in their church, two altar boys desperately cling to each other as their changing faiths, lives, and bodies threaten to tear them apart.

Atlantic is excited to welcome playwright Bubba Weiler and director Jack Serio, fresh off of their recently acclaimed production of Well, I'll Let You Go this past summer. Casting and additional creatives for The Saviors will be announced at a later date.