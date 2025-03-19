Brian d'Arcy James & Maya Hawke to Star in EURYDICE at Signature Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Brian d'Arcy James will join Maya Hawke in Signature Theatre's production of Spotlight Resident Sarah Ruhl's Eurydice, directed by Les Waters, May 13–June 22. This new staging will be performed at Pershing Square Signature Center's Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre.

The cast also includes Caleb Eberhardt as Orpheus, T. Ryder Smith as A Nasty Interesting Man/The Lord of the Underworld, Maria Elena Ramirez as Loud Stone, David Ryan Smith as Big Stone, and Jon Norman Schneider as Little Stone.

Eurydice marks a spirited conclusion to Ruhl's residency, which has thus far featured one celebrated world premiere (Letters from Max, a ritual, 2023—an adaptation of the 2018 epistolary book Letters from Max: A Poet, a Teacher, a Friendship by Ruhl and Max Ritvo) and an imaginative, world-building production of another one of the playwright's beloved works (Orlando, 2024). Eurydice also rekindles an inspiring collaboration between Ruhl and Les Waters. The two artists, who joined forces in 2006 for the world premiere production of Ruhl's Eurydice at Yale Repertory Theatre, together return, with a new vision, to this emotionally flooring excavation of the powers of memory and love.

Writing the play for her father, whom she had recently lost, Ruhl reframed the myth of Eurydice and Orpheus—so often reduced to Orpheus' infamous mistake—around Eurydice's relationship to her father, whom she re-encounters in the underworld. Eurydice tightens the bond of two themes Ruhl has explored, often simultaneously and symbiotically, at Signature: loss and transcendence. Letters from Max, a ritual was a work of ritual theater, openly discussing terminal illness and testing poetry's capacity to put to words what otherwise feels ineffable. Orlando was a theatrical trip through space, time, and gender, adapted from Virginia Woolf's novel.

Comments