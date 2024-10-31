Brayden Krikke Joins Cast of THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brayden Krikke is now starring in Off-Broadway’s hit The Office! A Musical Parody, playing the role of Jim/Andy.

The cast of THE OFFICE! also features Annabelle Grace Woodard, Joseph Thor, Erin Grace Kelly, Kayla Moore, Macy Herrera, Emily Boggs, and Jack Gereski.

Brayden Krikke’s credits include: Vocalist (Celebrity Cruises), The Flash (Justice League Tour), Lucas (The Addams Family), and Prince Eric (The Little Mermaid).

THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY with a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith and music by Assaf Gleizner, with its home in The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center (210 West 50th Street, 3rd Floor), is just one of many musical parodies that the duo has written together. The show features the same cast and iconic moments that we all know and love from the hit TV show. Come step into Dunder Mifflin in this immersive parody and “work” with your favorite officemates.

The Theater Center, the only Off-Broadway venue with a Broadway address, is in New York's Theater District. Since April 2005, it has offered Off-Broadway entertainment in a 20,000-square-foot complex featuring two theaters and rehearsal spaces. Uniquely, we provide Live AI Translation in over 50 languages. Hosting a variety of productions, acting classes, and events, The Theater Center features the Anne L. Bernstein Theater with "Perfect Crime," New York's longest-running play, and the Jerry Orbach Theater with shows like "The Office! A Musical Parody," "Friends! A Musical Parody," and "Singfeld! A Musical About Nothing."

Comments