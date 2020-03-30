Bravo The Theatre Dog Does Digital With Virtual Story Times

Bravo Bell, a friendly pup who is resident mood-booster and Director of First Impressions for Off-Broadway's Players Theatre in NYC, is feeling lonely during these quarantine times. So, he and the co-owners of recently opened Bravo's Book Nook, Brenda Bell and Michael Sgouros, have launched a virtual Storytime every Tuesday at 2:00pm.

Each week a Children's book will be selected and read aloud on Bravo's Book Nook Facebook Live stream. Michael, a professional composer and musician, will compose scores to perform with each reading, Brenda (Artistic Director of Literally Alive Theatre) will narrate and Bravo will, of course, snuggle in to hear the story as well.

Bravo, Brenda, and Michael came up with the idea last week and read the NYC classic "The Little Red Lighthouse" on Thursday and yesterday they read Alison Oliver's "Moon". Alison Oliver even got involved in the action by sharing the live reading on her Facebook page, "Sugar by Alison Oliver". Brenda and Michael are thrilled by this opportunity to reach out to people and connect with those they may not otherwise be able to. It's also a great opportunity for a calm, afternoon break and something to look forward to every Tuesday.

Their next live reading will take place on Tuesday, March 31st at 2:00pm on the Bravo's Book Nook Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/bravosbooknook/. They will be reading "Little Blue Truck" by Alice Schertle with illustrations by Jill McElmurry. You can also view the past live readings anytime on the Facebook page.

Bravo's Book Nook sells all sorts of books relating to music, theatre, the arts, and beyond! They are still open for online orders and deliveries at https://www.bravosbooknook.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You