Bonnie Milligan, Bianca Marroquín, Tony Yazbeck, and More Join Abingdon Theatre Company Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Abingdon Theatre Company (Chad Austin, Producing Artistic Director) is delighted to announce the additional cast members of Timeless Together, Stronger Still, a concert marking their 33rd season, held at their anniversary gala. The star-studded cast will celebrate the commencement of their 33rd year Off-Broadway, and gala honoree, two-time Tony Award Winner Christine Ebersole, on October 27, 2025, at the Edison Ballroom.

Joining the cast of Timeless Together, Stronger Still is Tony Award Winner Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo), Tony Award Nominee Tony Yazbeck (Flying Over Sunset), Caroline Bowman (Smash), Keri René Fuller (Wicked), Blaine Krauss (Hamilton), Bianca Marroquín (Chicago), and Carolina Rial (NBC's The Voice).

They will join the previously announced two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!), Tony Award winners Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!) and Santino Fontana (Tootsie), Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe (& Juliet), Maria Bilbao (Sweeney Todd), Erin Davie (Diana, The Musical), Claybourne Elder (Company), Morgan James (Motown: The Musical), Ashley D. Kelley (Shucked), Kara Lindsay (Once Upon a Mattress), Alysha Umphress (On the Town), and Ryan Vasquez (The Notebook). Robbie Cowan will serve as Music Director, with Choreography by Deidre Goodwin and Direction by Producing Artistic Director Chad Austin. Katherine Kline, ATC's Board Treasurer, will serve as the 33rd season Gala Host.

The event will take place on Monday, October 27, 2025, at the Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street). Tickets to Abingdon Theatre Company's 33rd Anniversary Gala are on sale now and can be purchased here. For sponsorship inquiries and questions, please contact info@abingdontheatre.org.