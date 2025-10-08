Black Women on Broadway to Launch Two New Initiatives

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Black Women on Broadway will launch two inspiring programs designed to uplift and amplify the voices of Black women in theatre, from aspiring high school students to emerging professional playwrights.

Danielle Brooks’ Century Cycle Continues Monologue Competition

Academy Award–nominated actress and BWOB co-founder Danielle Brooks is returning to her South Carolina roots to inspire the next generation of performers with the launch of the inaugural Century Cycle Continues Monologue Competition.

Hosted in partnership with Brooks’ alma mater, the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities, and supported by BWOB, the new annual competition invites high school students to join in the tradition of Black American storytelling on stage. Presented in the spirit of August Wilson’s groundbreaking “Century Cycle”, the competition challenges students to perform monologues from contemporary and classic playwrights of color, affirming that while Wilson’s cycle may be complete, the narrative continues.

“The stories of Black playwrights have shaped theatre in profound ways, and I want to ensure South Carolina students feel that legacy and continue the narrative,” said Brooks. “This competition is an invaluable opportunity for young performers to improve their acting skills and develop their confidence on stage while showcasing their talent in front of a live, supportive audience.”

To participate, students will submit a 1–2 minute video monologue by January 3, 2026 at cccmonologuecompetition.com. On February 3, 2026, ten finalists will be announced and invited to perform live at the Governor’s School on Saturday, February 28, 2026, before an audience and esteemed panel of judges. Danielle Brooks will host the event, with cash awards for the top three winners.

The Black Women on Broadway Reading Series

BWOB is also proud to announce the launch of the Black Women on Broadway Reading Series, presented. This new initiative will provide a platform for emerging Black women playwrights to develop their work through a one-day rehearsal process culminating in a free public staged reading on Monday, January 12th, 2026 at 7:00pm.

Each reading will bring together the playwright, director, and a cast of actors for an intensive day of exploration, offering the public a chance to experience bold new work by fresh voices in theatre.

“The reading series is a deeply personal project for me,” said BWOB co-founder and TONY nominee Jocelyn Bioh. “I began my career through programs like these, which gave me the chance to build an audience and gain recognition in the early days. With so many play development opportunities disappearing—especially those dedicated to Black playwrights—we hope this series will create meaningful space for Black women to live in their work, if only for a day.”

Submissions for the Reading Series are open now, and Black women playwrights are encouraged to apply at www.blackwomenonbroadway.org/events.

Together, these initiatives reflect BWOB’s mission to celebrate legacy while creating new pathways for Black women in theatre.